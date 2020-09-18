TrojanSports - The latest on 2022 St. John Bosco APB Rayshon Luke's USC recruitment

There’s one standout attribute of USC's recruiting approach that stands out to speedy 3-star 2022 all-purpose back Rayshon Luke out of St. John Bosco HS.

“Family. I like how they all include me in everything. They all family,” Luke told TrojanSports.com.

The communication between the explosive running back and the Trojans coaching staff has been consistent and established for him that strong comfort level with the program already.

“It’s been good. They’ve been contacting me every day. Keeping me’ updated. I just can’t wait to go down there and be with the family,” Luke said.

USC running backs coach Mike Jinks has been Luke's lead recruiter with the Trojans.

Meanwhile, Luke said “LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Oregon, Oregon State [and] Wisconsin" have been plenty involved in his recruitment so far as well.

“They’re consistent. They['re] communicating with me every day, every hour, every second. I love it. I love the communication,” he said.