TrojanSports - The latest on 2022 St. John Bosco APB Rayshon Luke's USC recruitment

The latest on 2022 St. John Bosco APB Rayshon Luke's USC recruitment
**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Get a FREE TRIAL through Oct. 1 by signing up today using promo code USCFree2020. New subscribers can use this link here, while previous returning subscribers can start here and log-in first.**
There’s one standout attribute of USC's recruiting approach that stands out to speedy 3-star 2022 all-purpose back Rayshon Luke out of St. John Bosco HS.
“Family. I like how they all include me in everything. They all family,” Luke told TrojanSports.com.
The communication between the explosive running back and the Trojans coaching staff has been consistent and established for him that strong comfort level with the program already.
“It’s been good. They’ve been contacting me every day. Keeping me’ updated. I just can’t wait to go down there and be with the family,” Luke said.
USC running backs coach Mike Jinks has been Luke's lead recruiter with the Trojans.
Meanwhile, Luke said “LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Oregon, Oregon State [and] Wisconsin" have been plenty involved in his recruitment so far as well.
“They’re consistent. They['re] communicating with me every day, every hour, every second. I love it. I love the communication,” he said.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news