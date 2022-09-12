Early in the spring, as he was still just getting to really know and evaluate redshirt junior defensive back Max Williams, USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had already seen enough to say, "We need more Max Williams'"

He was talking about the work ethic, mentality and perhaps the high football IQ that has allowed Williams to quickly win over the Trojans' last two defensive staffs.

But the comment could be repurposed now to apply to Saturdays, because the Trojans could definitely use more of everything Williams is giving them on the field so far.

This past weekend at Stanford, USC's new starting safety was arguably the most impactful player on the defense, tallying 7 tackles, an early interception and a pivotal forced fumble near the goal line with a hard hit on Cardinal running back E.J. Smith that kept points off the scoreboard.

Through two games, Williams is the third-highest-graded Trojans defender by PFF (74.7) among players with at least 100 snaps played. He's also played the third-most snaps on the defense with 131.

It's one of the great stories of the young season for this team.

"It's joy," center Brett Neilon said of watching Williams' emergence this fall. "He's been through a lot injury-wise rehabbing for the past few years and he deserves all of it."

Most USC fans know the narrative by now ...

Williams, a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, first tore the ACL in his left knee at the start of his senior season at Gardena Serra HS. That delayed his freshman debut in 2019 and a subsequent ankle injury ultimately limited him to four games that year.