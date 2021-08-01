Transfer Tracker: The top 100 transfers from the 2020-21 offseason
The transfer portal has slowed down as preseason camp nears for most programs, so let’s rank the top 100 transfers from the 2020-21 offseason.
*****
BIG TEN WEEK: Five MVP candidates in the Big Ten | Five best position groups | Coach report | Five players needing bounceback seasons | Freshmen to watch | Sleepers | Predictions for each team | Impact transfers
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
1. LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
The battle between Alabama and Ohio State was intense for the Vols transfer. To'o To'o should plug right in right away and help on the inside in Tuscaloosa.
*****
2. RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma
Another Vols transfer, Gray is explosive and should be just the addition the Sooners need to make their offense unstoppable.
*****
3. WR Charleston Rambo, Miami
Rambo will be the best receiving target for the Hurricanes in a bit and showed signs of potential stardom at Oklahoma.
*****
4. RB Ty Chandler, North Carolina
Chandler has gotten faster since his days at Tennessee and was the talk of the spring as a replacement for Mike Carter and Javonte Williams.
*****
5. OL Wanya Morris, Oklahoma
Here we go again with a Vols transfer. Morris will plug in immediately at Oklahoma and likely win Big 12 honors.
*****
6. OL Cain Madden, Notre Dame
Madden is a mauler from Marshall who will add depth and run blocking to an already impressive Notre Dame offensive line.
7. LB Mike Jones, LSU
Jones comes from Clemson where he was very effective but didn’t get the opportunities he will get in Baton Rouge.
*****
8. WR Arik Gilbert, Georgia
Gilbert will play wide receiver at Georgia with the body of a tight end. He showed how impactful he can be at LSU.
9. DB Key Lawrence, Oklahoma
Lawrence is a huge get and need for the Sooners defensive backfield. Oh, and he’s from the Vols as well.
*****
10. DB Tykee Smith, Georgia
Smith comes in from West Virginia as an elite nickel corner who can also play safety.
*****
Nos. 11 - 100
11. DB Derion Kendrick, Georgia
12. QB McKenzie Milton, Florida State
13. WR Samori Toure, Nebraska
14. RB Demarckus Bowman, Florida
15. OL Jahmir Johnson, Texas A&M
16. DB Dreshun Miller, Auburn
17. TE Trae Berry, Boston College
18. DL Big Kat Bryant, UCF
19. WR Mookie Cooper, Missouri
21. DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
22. LB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
23. LB Palaie Gaateote, Ohio State
24. RB Kenneth Walker, Michigan State
25. WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky
26. DB Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, Boston College
27. OL Obinna Eze, TCU
28. OL Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky
29. QB Grant Gunnell, Memphis
30. WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
31. RB T.J. Pledger, Utah
32. DB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
33. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
34. QB Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky
35. WR Tahj Washington, USC
36. WR DJ Matthews, Indiana
37. DE Keion White, Georgia Tech
38. LB Jordan Strachan, South Carolina
39. DB TJ Carter, TCU
40. QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame
41. RB Kevontre Bradford, Oklahoma
42. OL Doug Nester, West Virginia
43. LB Jacquez Jones, Kentucky
44. LB Itayvion Brown, Michigan State
45. OL Zach Carpenter, Indiana
46. DB Kenyatta Watson Jr., Florida State
47. QB Ryan Hilinski, Northwestern
48. RB Keilan Robinson, Texas
49. RB Keontay Ingram, USC
50. DB Akayleb Evans, Missouri
51. LB Lance Dixon, West Virginia
52. WR Giles Jackson, Washington
53. OL Bryan Hudson, Louisville
54. LB Quavaris Crouch, Michigan State
55. WR Jordan Johnson, UCF
56. QB Alan Bowman, Michigan
57. WR Puka Nacua, BYU
58. DT John Ridgeway, Arkansas
59. DB Karon Prunty, South Carolina
60. WR Daylen Baldwin, Michigan
61. TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU
62. QB Will Levis, Kentucky
63. QB Tyler Shough, Texas Tech
64. RB DJ Williams, Florida State
65. RB Stephen Carr, Indiana
66. DT Antonio Shelton, Florida
67. DB Kenderick Duncan, Louisville
68. DE Travez Moore, Arizona State
69. LB DeAndre Johnson, Miami
70. QB Tanner Mordecai, SMU
71. WR Jake Smith, USC
72. OL Dillan Gibbons, Florida State
73. DB Jammie Robinson, Florida State
74. DE Keir Thomas, Florida State
75. WR Mike Woods, Oklahoma
76. LB Chance Campbell, Ole Miss
77. DE Joseph Anderson, Purdue
78. QB TJ Finley, Auburn
79. OL Eric Wilson, Penn State
80. TE Jelani Woods, Virginia
81. DE Randy Charlton, Mississippi State
83. QB Ethan Garbers, UCLA
84. OL Mike Novitsky, Kansas
85. DB Brandon Moore, Florida State
86. RB Darwin Baldwin, USC
87. DB Donovan Kaufman, Auburn
88. DB Xavion Alford, USC
89. DB Derrek Pitts, NC State
90. DB Brendan Radley-Hiles, Washington
91. DB AJ Lytton, Penn State
92. DT Daquan Newkirk, Florida
93. WR Hal Presley, Baylor
94. DB Raymond Woodie, Cal
95. WR Bryan Thompson, Arizona State
96. DB Chris Thompson, USC
97. LB Juwan Mitchell, Texas
98. DB Marquis Walters, Texas Tech
99. DT Ishmael Sopsher, USC
100. DT Derrick Tangelo, Penn State