--on how he plans to approach the left tackle competition in training camp from a mental standpoint

“The term competition is definitely there, I want the starting spot. But I want what’s best for the team. All I can do is just focus on me and work as hard as I can and just try to dominate every rep and everything I do.”

--on what area in particular he feels he must be better in

“I just need to make sure the coaches know I’m going to be consistent in my pass sets and I can lock down the left side and be the prototypical left tackle that can be on his own island and be OK.”

--on what’s come more natural to him, run blocking or pass blocking

“I feel like run blocking has come more to me since I got here just because it’s not something I did much in high school. But I love run blocking and pass blocking the same.”

--on if there’s an expectation among the linemen that USC will run more than it did last year

“I definitely think we want to be more stern in our run, be more consistent, be able to run against any team. Because that’s good for any football team. I think we have good backs, good blocking receivers, I think we can really run the ball.”