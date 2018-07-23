--on what he’s been working on outside of PRPs this offseason

“Speed, strength, football IQ, being a better leader, conditioning. … As long as the Trojans can be better conditioned than anybody else, we got the athleticism. That’s all we're missing sometimes.”

--on if there was a particular takeaway he had when reviewing film from last year

“Playing low at all times, going through my right progressions, whether it be keying one, or knowing when to key the quarterback, going back and forth. There’s a lot of things I’m working on.”

--on being rated the No. 1 free safety in the country by Phil Steele

“I didn’t notice that. That’s cool. Got to keep working.”

--on if there’s an expectation to surpass last year’s All-Pac-12 inclusion

“I hold myself to a high standard so it’s nothing that any of you guys could put me on, any pedestal that you guys could put me on that will change my way of thinking. I’m playing ball, coming out here, going as hard as I can, trying to be the best me I can be every day.”