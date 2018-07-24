--on the progress of the QBs

"I feel like all of them are doing really well. JT, Fink, Sears, I think they’re all doing really good. I feel like we're going to have a good camp, I feel like you're going to see us step our game up from spring ball to summer camp, so that’s all I got to say."

--on what Matt Fink does best

"He kinda has that leadership quality where he’s been there for three years and he just kind of knows situations, he knows the offense really well, he's just an all-around good leader."

--on Jack Sears

"Jack is just all out, just gunslinger. He's probably got the strongest arm, and he loves to throw the ball deep. So that's what I like about Jack."

--on JT Daniels

"It’s hard to pick one thing he does good because he does a lot of things good. I’d say just the charisma he brings is different, it almost brings the whole offense up. ... When he’s on the field it’s just something that brings the offense up."