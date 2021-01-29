TrojanSports - Three-Point Stance: Best jobs, young RBs, coaches on the verge

Three-Point Stance: Best jobs, young RBs, coaches on the verge
National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three Point Stance is here with some thoughts on top 10 coaching jobs, the top true freshmen running backs from the 2020 season and five coaches set to take the next step to elite status.
1. The top 10 coaching jobs in college football
OK, this debate in my head started when I began thinking about the open Tennessee job and why a guy like Tony Elliott, the offensive coordinator at Clemson, was so unwanted by #VolTwitter. Was this a top 10 job in college football still?
I did some thinking and came up with this — it’s not even close and Vols fans should be happy with Josh Heupel for leaving a good situation at UCF and walking into a mess in Knoxville. So where does the Tennessee job stand? Somewhere between 15 and 20.
Here’s my top 10, and the Vols didn’t even come close.
1. Alabama — This should not even be a debate as Nick Saban has the Alabama program as close to an NFL franchise as possible with culture, recruiting and player development off the charts.
2. Ohio State — The way the Buckeyes are able to recruit and how they simply dominate the Big Ten makes this one of the best jobs in all of sports.
3. Clemson — Clemson may not have the prestige or money of some programs behind it, but can you name a better program in the Southeast without Saban?
4. Texas — Yes, this is still very much a premium job with great recruiting advantages, prestige and endless money. It’s amazing that someone hasn't been able to figure out how to win there recently.
5. USC — This may be an unpopular choice, but the recruiting landscape is still amazing, the city has proven to get behind a winner and big-name coaches will always be interested.
6. Georgia — UGA has a great recruiting territory and everything needed to win a national title as far as athletic support. It’s amazing it’s been since 1980, honestly.
7. LSU — No one has a better recruiting advantage than LSU. If it weren’t for Alabama, the Tigers would be much higher on this list.
8. Oklahoma — The Big 12 is still the Sooners to own, and if they had a better crop of in-state players they’d be higher. But this is a job where you can win a natty.
9. Florida — With FSU in the dumpster and Miami losing a bit of its luster with years of mediocre play, the Gators are still No. 1 in Florida and that makes it an attractive program.
10. Texas A&M — A surprise on this list? Perhaps, because the Aggies haven’t won anything like the others, but being the SEC team in Texas is a huge deal.
After these 10, you can discuss Notre Dame, Michigan, Miami, Oregon, Penn State and then start talking Vols.
2. Top 10 true freshman RBs from 2020 class
1. Tank Bigsby, Auburn — We should have kept him as a five-star (my fault), because he’s looking very good already as a key to Auburn’s offense.
2. Bijan Robinson, Texas — At the end of the season, he was one of the most dangerous players in the country and showed why he was a five-star.
3. Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State — He’s so fun to watch in the running and passing game and makes people whiff with ease.
4. Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech — Gibbs flashed his speed for Tech and should be a workhorse next season.
5. Ty Jordan, Utah — Gone way too soon, his tragic death overshadowed an amazing start to his college career.
6. Ulysses Bentley, SMU — The top Group of Five back on my list, he is a great fit with the Mustangs.
7. Cam Porter, Northwestern — Who? Ohio State can’t take every kid in-state, and this high three-star is looking like a steal.
8. Sean Tucker, Syracuse — We had him as a mid three-star corner and he immediately emerged as a running and passing game threat.
9. Chris Tyree, Notre Dame — Tyree was known for his speed coming out of high school and he showed that right away at Notre Dame.
10. Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss — The son of the future NFL Hall of Famer is quickly carving out his own legacy.
3. Five coaches on the verge of superstardom
And finally, will Josh Heupel be the next great coach in college football and join Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Mack Brown, Jimbo Fisher and others as sitting legends with national titles under their belt? Unlikely, but we can all dream. Here are my five coaches next in line for superstardom.
1. Ryan Day, Ohio State — It’s only a matter of time before Day wins a national title. It’s bound to happen, the way he coaches and recruits.
2. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma — Riley has been to the playoff three times and might finally have the defense to break through and win it all next season.
3. Mario Cristobal, Oregon — He’s an elite recruiter and an excellent coach, and Oregon has the best chance of anyone to break through in the Pac-12.
4. Matt Campbell, Iowa State — Not at Iowa State, but when he takes a huge job somewhere where he can win a natty - and he probably will.
5. Kirby Smart, Georgia — The coaching sometimes worries me, but if he keeps recruiting this way it’s bound to happen.