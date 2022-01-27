Three-Point Stance: Caleb Williams, signees, portal additions

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with the latest Caleb Williams rumors, a look at some 2022 signees who could help replace big names at high-profile programs and the best transfer so far for each Big Ten team.

The Caleb Williams saga has been fascinating with yet another program added to the mix since he announced he was headed to the portal from Oklahoma. Here are the programs I’ve heard linked to the star quarterback with Wisconsin bringing it to double-digits. And only two programs that I’ve heard from the beginning still remain.

USC — This was the first program that came to mind when he announced his intentions because, obviously, he chose Oklahoma in part for Lincoln Riley in the first place. And USC remains solidly in contention and likely the lead. NIL comes into play and his knowledge of the offense coupled with the possibilities in Los Angeles remain hard to beat. Add in former teammate wide receiver Mario Williams, who he helped recruit to Oklahoma out of high school, and it seems like a no-brainer. Except Williams hasn’t pulled the trigger yet which is odd.

LSU — This was Williams' second choice out of high school and despite quarterback guru Joe Brady being gone, he liked many things about LSU. But not only is Brady long gone but so is Ed Orgeron who recruited him. However, Brian Kelly and his staff are legitimately still in this race from what I hear.

Wisconsin — I’ll put the Badgers next even though they are the latest to be mentioned. Here’s what I can only guess has happened — Baltimore Ravens TE coach Bobby Engram has been rumored to be a candidate as the offensive coordinator at Wisconsin. Engram has been in Baltimore since 2014 and Williams hails from Maryland as well. Apparently there is a family friendship there. Someone took that and ran with it to push Williams to Wisconsin rumors which flies in the face of the offensive and QB development the family wants and to some extent NIL. I have asked around to everyone. No one believes Wisconsin is a player here. Maybe they are all wrong and he surprises but this one came out of the blue.

Georgia — Georgia was very much involved with Williams make no mistake about it. They could still be as they were replaced by LSU according to sources as the No. 2 team behind USC. The problem? Arch Manning. Why is this a problem? Because you don’t know what to believe. Is UGA telling Williams they want him and the Mannings they don’t? Georgia had the lead for the 2023 No. 1 player in the country ahead of Alabama and Ole Miss. This I have from good sources. But with the Williams flirtation that lead is no longer mentioned to my sources. I can tell you this with assurance — they won’t get both unless something crazy happens. I’ve been told Arch wants to play and play right away and Caleb has two years minimum left before the NFL. Do the math.

Oklahoma — Williams didn’t eliminate the idea of a return to the Sooners and Brent Venables and new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby gave it a run but I’m told this won’t happen.

UCLA — The Bruins had some good momentum and were being mentioned very early when Williams made his announcement. There was talk of a Mario and Caleb package deal to UCLA despite stronger ties to other schools. Then all that talk went away — quickly. And once Mario picked USC I haven’t heard UCLA since even though Caleb Williams did tour the campus.

Ole Miss — This was mentioned early as well as Lane Kiffin has done a great job with Matt Corral and the starting job is open. But I never heard anyone say there was interest on behalf of Williams and the Manning situation is in play here as well.

Clemson — Williams liked Clemson coming out of high school. That’s about the only thing I could find to connect the two. Dabo Swinney doesn’t aggressively attack the portal and they are happy with what they have in place at quarterback. Sure they added former five-star Hunter Johnson but I never heard anything of substance about Williams.

Miami — Tyler Van Dyke is good and very few people know it nationally. But Miami was mentioned because there was apparent interest in hiring Joe Brady. Brady, who was fired this season as the offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers, is apparently staying in the NFL and that was the only link to Miami I could find.

Auburn — Auburn needed a quarterback and Bryan Harsin is well respected as an offensive mind. That’s it, that’s all. Auburn has since landed Zach Calzada (Texas A&M) and Robby Ashford (Oregon) but neither comes close to Williams’ ability. But this was mentioned early and some bogus NIL rumor on Reddit kept it alive for some reason.

Penn State — Williams hails from Maryland. Penn State was in his top five out of high school (but not in final three). Penn State recruits Maryland well. Penn State is close to home. That’s about it. I’ve found nothing else since this was brought up when he first announced.

Maryland — Just because it’s his home state school and they were in his top five. There is little doubt Mike Locksley reached out — he would have to — but I’ve heard nothing of a return home.

Eastern Michigan — Well, Charlie Batch did offer Williams $1 million to head to his alma-mater on Twitter.

Mississippi State — This was arguably the oddest of all of them. It’s because someone felt Williams could put up monster numbers in a Mike Leach system. That’s kind of it.