National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here breaking down the contenders for the No. 1 prospect in the country, identifying the current recruiting sleeper program in each Power Five conference and ranking the top running backs from the Group of Five.

1. BREAKING DOWN KOREY FOREMAN'S TOP FIVE

Korey Foreman (Rivals.com)

The nation’s No. 1 prospect was committed to Clemson, but has been on the market since April 21. Here’s a breakdown of the top contenders for DE Korey Foreman and the chances I give each program. USC — Why do I give USC the best chance here? Because Foreman decommitted from Clemson, which is a rarity, and much of the talk was about the five-star wanting to be closer to home. With the pandemic, many prospects are re-evaluating how far from home they want to be. Chance to land him: 30 percent Oregon — The Ducks are No. 2 here because Mario Cristobal does such a good job of landing elite talent and how he closed on Justin Flowe last year. The Ducks are aggressive and arguably the best West Coast option. Chance to land him: 20 percent Georgia — UGA does a great job recruiting as we all have seen over the last few years and they are clearly a threat for anyone they target. The Dawgs are rising on his list and have spot recruited the West Coast well. Distance from home could work against them. Chance to land him: 20 percent LSU — Foreman and fellow five-star Maason Smith have become good friends and have said they’d like to play together if they could. Smith, a DT out of Louisiana, is likely to land at LSU and Foreman could follow. Chance to land him: 15 percent Clemson — I know Foreman has said Clemson is still his No. 1, but he decommitted for a reason and they are the only program not in it for his buddy Smith. I just don’t see a re-commitment here. Chance to land him: 15 percent

2. SLEEPER CLASSES IN EACH POWER FIVE CONFERENCE

Nahki Johnson (Rivals.com)

We all know the heavy hitters when it comes to recruiting in each Power Five conference but who are the sleepers so far in 2021? These are programs that are surprising me with their early success and might not be programs you think about ranking in the top 35 in the country. Big Ten — Rutgers — Talk about a great hire. Greg Schiano has a long way to go on the field, but recruiting has been very solid for a team that has struggled so much recently. In-state recruiting has been especially impressive with four of the state's top 15 prospects already committed. Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin are also doing well but are they more of a surprise than Rutgers? Nope. SEC — Missouri — The usual suspects are at the top of the SEC rankings for 2021 until you reach Missouri at No. 8. The Tigers have a healthy average star rating of 2.91 and they have done a good job keeping some key players home. Kentucky is also doing well and Arkansas is 8-for-8 when it comes to landing three-stars. ACC — Pitt — This could easily be Boston College as well under new coach Jeff Hafley but Pitt has a better average star ranking and the Panthers boast a four-star in DE Nahki Johnson who started the class as the first commitment. They’ve done very well in Virginia with Chris Beatty leading the way. Pac-12 — Cal — The Pac-12 always moves a bit slower than the rest of the conferences when it comes to early commitments, but Cal is off to a strong start. The Bears have a four-star in TE Jermaine Terry and a star rating above 3.0. Big 12 — West Virginia — I like what the Mountaineers are doing and let’s remember that they have a big geographical recruiting disadvantage. Baylor could also be listed here, but WVU has a better star ranking and two four-stars.

3. THE TOP RUNNING BACKS IN THE GROUP OF FIVE