Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at top prospects leaving the Pac-12 for college following the NFL Draft, some hopeful signs of elite recruits staying home and potential hazards ahead for the conference as a whole in today’s Three-Point Stance:

The area of the country where Pac-12 teams reside doesn’t have a talent problem. That conference has a retention issue.

It struck me that the Pac-12 finished dead last among Power Five conferences in NFL Draft picks and that the SEC and the Big Ten had more than double the selections. It was particularly surprising since so much elite talent comes from the West - it’s just that not enough of them stay home.

The first two overall picks were five-star quarterback Bryce Young from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, who was committed to USC but flipped to Alabama, and Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., quarterback CJ Stroud, who chose Ohio State over Georgia essentially.

Either one stays home and the Trojans look much different in the pre-Lincoln Riley era.

Also in the first round were Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe five-star RB Bijan Robinson, who chose Texas over Ohio State and, oh yeah, USC and overlooked tight end Dalton Kincaid - who actually played in Southern California but at San Diego before transferring to Utah.

The second round was a little better in retention. Northern California’s Isaiah Foskey went to Notre Dame and while four-star RB Zach Charbonnet starred at UCLA the last couple seasons, he chose Michigan out of high school. Undervalued tight end Luke Musgrave was great at Oregon State and local defensive line standout Tuli Tuipulotu shined at USC.

The third round was filled with players who absolutely could have, should have found Pac-12 homes but many of them were overlooked in the recruiting process and, honestly, in the rankings as well.

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman WR Cedric Tillman starred at Tennessee and had no Pac-12 offers. Hawthorne, Calif., linebacker Marte Mapu shined at Sacramento State and doesn’t even have a Rivals profile - he was that unknown in high school. DJ Johnson picked Miami out of high school and then transferred to Oregon.

Five-star tight end Darnell Washington from Las Vegas Desert Pines went to Georgia, four-star DL Siaki Ika chose LSU and then transferred to Baylor and four-star tight end Cameron Latu picked Alabama.

Daiyan Henley transitioned to linebacker at Washington State but was a quarterback at Los Angeles Crenshaw. Four-star receiver Michael Wilson was one of the only ones without much of a backstory as he went to West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade and then went to Stanford.

More West prospects need to follow Wilson’s lead if the Pac-12 is going to keep pace with the SEC, the Big Ten and others.

Right now, that’s absolutely not the case.

If USC played everything right and all the cards fell its way, Young would have been its quarterback, Robinson would have been the running back, Washington would have been at tight end (or Latu wouldn’t have been a bad second option) and Ika would have manned the defensive line after working out at its Rising Stars Camp. You get it.

The West is not bereft of talent. But too many elite players have left and never looked back.