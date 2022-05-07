Three-Point Stance: QB transfers, tough-to-read recruitments, five-stars

National recruiting director Adam Gorney addresses the madness around the transfer portal particularly at quarterback, the five toughest-to-read recruitments among top prospects and he looks at five candidates who will be in the discussion to land their fifth star when the Rivals team meets in early June to update the 2023 rankings.



CRAZY QB TRANSFER PORTAL

2. FIVE TOUGHEST-TO-READ RECRUITMENTS

Brandon Inniss (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There are a lot of players that look headed in a certain direction in their recruitment but others who are still tough to read for numerous reasons whether they don’t talk much or there are still a lot of schools involved or other factors. Here’s a look at five of the biggest names in the 2023 class: Brandon Inniss - The nation’s top receiver has a select group of programs he’s considering but his recruitment could still go many ways. Ohio State might have the edge right now - especially after he saw Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave get drafted in the first round - but Alabama is going to try hard, Miami is working on him, LSU has been mentioned and then playing for Lincoln Riley now at USC remains a serious possibility if distance wasn’t an issue. Dante Moore - Notre Dame has been the programmentioned with Moore from the beginning and the Irish still have to love their chances. But former ND coach Brian Kelly is now at LSU and maybe playing in the South isn’t such a hang-up anymore. Oregon just had Moore in for an excellent visit and once the quarterback dominoes start falling there’s no telling if a surprise power program gets more involved. Samuel M’Pemba - The St. Louis native has talked up Notre Dame for a long time and using him as an edge rusher or outside linebacker would transform the Irish defense especially if they keep fellow five-star Keon Keeley in the class which looks probable after his great visit to South Bend. But M’Pemba is now at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy with Georgia, the Florida programs, Alabama and others not letting go easily. Plus, the five-star doesn’t say much so a surprise might be in store. Nyckoles Harbor - Where Harbor ends up is anyone’s guess. It’s not even clear he has a definite set of front-runners yet with Maryland, Michigan, USC, Penn State and others all involved including programs across the Southeast. If there is one elite player where a prediction is near impossible right now it’s with Harbor, who is also a track star. Francis Mauigoa - There was a lot of talk that Mauigoa, originally from American Samoa and played at San Bernardino (Calif.) Aquinas before heading to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, wanted to return West for college so his family could more easily see him play. USC shot to the top of his list and Oregon was always there. But now there is so much talk about Tennessee especially after five-star QB Nico Iamaleava from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly committed there and other SEC programs are involved, too. His return West doesn’t seem as certain now.

3. FIVE FIVE-STAR CANDIDATES

Francis Mauigoa (Rivals.com)