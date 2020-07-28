TrojanSports - Three-Point Stance: Trends, programs impressing, must-gets

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at some key trends, a ranking of five programs doing the best in recruiting right now and a list of 10 recruiting must-gets.

1. FIVE BIG THINGS IN 2021 RECRUITING

Damon Payne (Rivals.com)

There are some very interesting things occurring during this 2021 recruiting cycle that could change the landscape of conferences and perhaps college football overall. Here are five big things that I’m seeing. Miami is killing it in South Florida — Have we seen this before? Here and there. Back in the day under Randy Shannon, it was thought Miami was back in South Florida and under Mark Richt the 'Canes did really well one year, but I haven’t seen anything close to this level in awhile. The commitment of James Williams has really helped Miami turn the corner and Leonard Taylor and others should follow. Around 85 percent of the Hurricanes' class is from South Florida and Manny Diaz is killing it. Alabama is as strong as ever — Thanks Captain Obvious, right? No, I mean really as strong as ever. After a slow start, the Crimson Tide's 2021 class is now ranked fifth in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings. The month of July has been ridiculous for Alabama with seven commits: freaky hybrid Dallas Turner; athlete Kadarius Calloway who was an easy flip from Mississippi State; massive linebacker Kendrick Blackshire; James and Tommy Brockermeyer who spurned Texas despite their family's deep ties to the Longhorns; offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson who chose the Tide over the in-state Georgia Bulldogs; and defensive tackle Damon Payne who was coveted by everyone.

The Ducks might as well be located in California — Oregon is doing an outstanding job recruiting Southern California and the surrounding area. You’d never know the Ducks played in a stadium 900 miles and 14 hours away from Los Angeles. Oregon has four pledges from SoCal and it's having success in Arizona, Utah and Nevada as well. Mario Cristobal can recruit nationally but let’s not forget that the West Coast is at least 75 percent of his recruiting focus. The Buckeyes are setting the standard — Ohio State is on track to sign the best class ever for a northern program. The Buckeyes continue to impress and dominate big-time programs in recruiting. The latest example is stealing Jordan Hancock away from Clemson and adding to the No. 1 class in the country. Ohio State has beaten Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame and others for elite recruits this year and Ryan Day's program doesn't appear to be slowing down. USC is back — Last year the Trojans finished 65th in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with only 13 commitments and an average star ranking of 3.08. I could probably recruit better than that, no joke. But things have changed thanks to the staff's ties to Texas and the addition of Donte Williams. The Trojans are winning battles they trailed in (e.g. Prophet Brown) and winning battles in Texas for prospects like Quay Davis and Brandon Campbell. Despite Oregon’s success and having to go head-to-head with programs that recruit Texas, things are going very well for Clay Helton.

2. FIVE PROGRAMS THAT ARE MAKING THE BEST OF IT

Mack Brown (AP Images)

We expect programs like Alabama, Ohio State and even USC to recruit well. They are major powers with great recruiting territories. But what about other programs that are recruiting well right now? Here’s my list. 1. Miami — The Hurricanes are rolling and certainly keeping prospects close to home during this pandemic. Can they hold onto them if visits are allowed during the season? That will be interesting but, for now, Miami is doing the best job. 2. North Carolina — Mack Brown has dominated in-state recruiting and has been keeping prospects local. He did a great job of getting many of them on campus before the pandemic shut everything down and the Tar Heels are reaping the benefits. Let’s keep in mind there are in-state targets such as Evan Pryor, who are committed to out-of-state programs (Ohio State in this case) without having been able to take a visit. 3. Tennessee — At one point in the spring Jeremy Pruitt was the best shutdown recruiter in the nation. Pulling prospects like Dylan Brooks and Terrence Lewis out-of-state was huge. 4. Oregon — The Ducks are more successful on the field than Miami, North Carolina and Tennessee, at least under Cristobal, but remember that this was a program that national prospects often flirted with rarely pulled the trigger. That’s not happening now. 5. Oklahoma — Mario Williams commits without visiting. Caleb Williams commits after initially being second-choice to Brock Vandagriff. No one scrambles better than Lincoln Riley and few land on their feet better.

3. TEN MUST-GETS IN THE 2021 CLASS