Three USC commits reopen their recruitments days after Lincoln Riley hire

It is surely no coincidence that three USC commits reopened their recruitments Tuesday morning, with three-star WRs Kevin Green Jr. (Bishop Alemany HS) and Caleb Douglas (Missouri City, Texas) and four-star DB Ephesians Prysock (Bishop Alemany) tweeting out their news.

Lincoln Riley has been USC's head coach for all of two days and it would seem he's already made some decisions on the Trojans' 2022 recruiting class.

USC is now down to just five commits -- four-star CB Jaeden Gould (Oradell, N.J.), four-star CB Fabian Ross (Las Vegas, Nev.), three-star OL Keith Olson (Napavine, Wash.), recent three-star DE commit Devan Thompkins (Stockton, Calif.) and two-star punter Atticus Bertrams (Australia).

The Trojans rank 99th in the Rivals recruiting rankings, but expect a big surge over the next two-plus weeks leading into the Dec. 15 early signing period.

"I'm thankful that we've got two weeks to get it done. I think we'll get a lot done in two weeks and they'll be important decisions because the decisions we'll make here in the next two weeks will shape the future of this roster. We are definitely going to hit the ground running," Riley said Monday.