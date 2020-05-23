News More News
2020-05-23

Top 100 WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. breaks down his top six

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

The recruiting process started early for top 100 prospect Dont’e Thornton Jr. but, with an early commitment to Penn State in his rearview mirror, the Baltimore (Md.) Mount St. Joseph has moved forward with his recruitment. Now Thornton is taking the next step by announcing his top six. He broke down each school and where his recruitment is heading from here

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2022: Top 100

MORE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

