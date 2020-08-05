Top 2023 QB Malachi Nelson working through big list
Malachi Nelson is already making the case to be considered among the top 2023 quarterbacks nationally and recently he worked out at the exclusive QB Collective in Indianapolis.It went well for the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news