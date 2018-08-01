Top 5: Irreplaceables, X Factors, Underdogs, Freshmen, Camp Battles
USC breaks for training camp in two days. Here's a rough draft of the key players and storylines for the 2018 season. We'll run final lists after camp.
IRREPLACEABLES
The following five are indispensable to USC's success...
LB Cam Smith
TB Stephen Carr
DE Christian Rector
LB Porter Gustin
FS Marvell Tell
Also considered: CB Biggie Marshall, WR Tyler Vaughns
X FACTORS
If these players are great, USC can be great...
WR Michael Pittman
LB Jordan Iosefa
DB Ajene Harris
OT Chuma Edoga
C Toa Lobendahn
Also considered: TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe, LB John Houston
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news