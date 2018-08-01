Ticker
Top 5: Irreplaceables, X Factors, Underdogs, Freshmen, Camp Battles

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Adam Maya • TrojanSports.com
USC breaks for training camp in two days. Here's a rough draft of the key players and storylines for the 2018 season. We'll run final lists after camp.

IRREPLACEABLES

The following five are indispensable to USC's success...

LB Cam Smith

TB Stephen Carr

DE Christian Rector

LB Porter Gustin

FS Marvell Tell

Also considered: CB Biggie Marshall, WR Tyler Vaughns

X FACTORS  

If these players are great, USC can be great...

WR Michael Pittman

LB Jordan Iosefa

DB Ajene Harris

OT Chuma Edoga

C Toa Lobendahn

Also considered: TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe, LB John Houston

