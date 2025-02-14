Top recruits following their faith and putting college on hold

Weston Port (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Even before his football recruitment took off, Weston Port knew he wanted to serve a two-year Mormon mission. He saw his two older sisters do it and witnessed how it changed their lives. Since middle school, the San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills four-star linebacker wanted it for his life as well.

As recruiting picked up and he eventually chose UCLA, Port never swayed from that decision even if it meant the challenge of putting his football future on hold for two years, stopping that momentum of excelling in high school and then heading to Westwood to continue his football journey. Port will do his mission in Spain and then return in either December 2026 or January 2027 to play for the Bruins. “It definitely is a sacrifice no matter if I’m a football player or I have other things going on in my life, it’s a sacrifice,” Port said. “There will be opportunities for me to work out, we get an hour in the morning. It’s not going to be like what I have here and used to over the last few years and playing football. It is a sacrifice on that part. “But for me something I’ve really thought about is I’ll be better when I get back. I’ll return with a greater understanding of myself, greater leadership capabilities, work habits, a knowledge of what it takes to be successful. There will be some sacrifices but I’ll return more mature and better set up for success.” One of the many reasons UCLA won out in Port’s recruitment was because the coaching staff was so accepting of his decision to step away for two years to serve his church. Without naming which schools, Port said not every coaching staff was so supportive. “That was a cool thing especially at UCLA how supportive they were about the mission,” Port said. “It was a huge part of why I chose to go to UCLA was because they said, ‘Look, this is going to be great for you as a human being in general. You’re going to return older, more mature.’ So the way they thought it was going to help me as a human being, that was big for me that UCLA prioritized me and not just this transactional relationship. “There were coaches reaching out to me to set up a call and I told them I was going on a mission and they said, ‘What? Why?’ It was 100 percent a turn off for a lot of schools.” Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, who will also do a mission after high school although he believes it will be a one-year service, said out of the 40 or so schools that have offered him, only one coach seemed to be soured on the idea.

Ryder Lyons