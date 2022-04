Top Trojans targets announcing USC official visit dates

Many of the top prospects in the country have been busy taking unofficial visits, checking out spring practices and narrowing their list of schools over the last several months. For many, it's now time to start setting official visits for the summer while focusing their recruitment. Already this week, a handful of USC targets have announced official visit dates with the Trojans for June. Here's the running list so far ...

The top-ranked inside linebacker in the 2023 class has locked in his visit for June 16-19. We talked to Hill back in February and he made it clear then he needed to take a USC official visit before making any decisions in his recruitment. "Coach Riley was recruiting me at OU. I feel like [I needed to] give them a chance to recruit me down there. I can't wait to get down there at one point," Hill said. "I talk to pretty much every coach -- just being able to build a bond with them, I feel like that was big. Coach Grinch and Coach Odom. I was already pretty close to them at OU, so [it's] the same. Freshman year when they offered me." Read more from that interview here.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+4pyM8J+PviA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYlVOMkV5ODU5 YSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JVTjJFeTg1OWE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg QW50aG9ueSBIaWxsIEpyIChAdGhlZ29hdGFudGhvbnkxKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RoZWdvYXRhbnRob255MS9zdGF0dXMvMTUx ODMwNjE3NDIzNTUxNjkzNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAy NCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Four-star WR, top-50 national prospect Jalen Hale is also set to take his official visit June 16-19 with the Trojans. USC has been aggressive in pursuing most of the top receiver prospects in this class. Getting Hale on campus is a big deal and keeps the Trojans in the mix for the Lone Star State standout.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iaW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9MWmdqcGNsZVpxIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFpnanBjbGVacTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWxl biBIYWxlIChASmFsZW5IYWxlOCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9KYWxlbkhhbGU4L3N0YXR1cy8xNTE4NTg2MDI1MTIzMTk2OTI4P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI1LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Four-star TE Walker Lyons is also locked in for that June 16-19 weekend. Lyons has already taken an unofficial visit to campus this month and has made clear throughout that USC ranks very high in his recruitment. "They've been one of the most interesting schools for me since the beginning. Being a California kid and the history of USC has been crazy, but they never really had that tight end play I was looking for. But then Lincoln Riley and Co. come into town and their Oklahoma offense, it's going to be the same thing, and they loved their tight ends at Oklahoma. It's obviously really intriguing," Lyons told TrojanSports.com. Read more from that interview here.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb2NrZWQgaW4hISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0ZpZ2h0T24/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNGaWdodE9uPC9hPiDinIzvuI/wn5GAPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MaW5jb2xuUmlsZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QExpbmNvbG5SaWxleTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9Db2FjaFphY2hIYW5zb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv YWNoWmFjaEhhbnNvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0dXRjhK amlEVlYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HV0Y4SmppRFZWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFdhbGtlciBMeW9ucyAoQHdhbGtlcmx5MG5zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dhbGtlcmx5MG5zL3N0YXR1cy8xNTE4MjY2ODIz NDAxMDg2OTc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI0LCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Let us know if you see a trend -- Elijah Paige, one of USC's top offensive line targets, is taking his official visit June 16-19. There aren't many compelling offensive line prospects out west in this 2023 class and Paige is on the target list for a lot of Pac-12 programs.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PViBsb2NrZWQgaW4gISEg4pyM8J+PveKcjPCfj70gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9IZW5zb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0hlbnNvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MaW5jb2xuUmlsZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QExpbmNvbG5SaWxleTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RpQVBt cllkZnYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90aUFQbXJZZGZ2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEVsaWphaCBQYWlnZSAoQGVsaWphaHBhaWdlNzQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZWxpamFocGFpZ2U3NC9zdGF0dXMvMTUxODk5 ODc5MDE1MzI4NTYzND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNiwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Amos Talalele is an intriguing two-way prospect who has drawn interest on both sides of the line while seeing his recruitment take off this spring. He visited the Trojans at the end of March already, so there is strong mutual interest here in setting up the official visit.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21pbmcgc29vbiBMQSwgRklHSFQgT04g4pyM77iP4p2k77iPIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfSGVuc29uP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9IZW5zb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hWYW5kZXJtYWRlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFZhbmRlcm1hZGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hOdWE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoTnVhPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VT Q19GQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVVNDX0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vemR1aHNBT2QxZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pk dWhzQU9kMWU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQW1vcyBUYWxhbGVsZSDwn4em8J+H uCAoQEFUYWxhbGVsZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9B VGFsYWxlbGUvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTg3OTgwMTE5NTgxMjA0NDg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Running back Quinten Joyner just committed to the Trojans last week after taking an unofficial visit, and the Manor, Texas, prospect will come back to spend more time around the coaches in June. You guessed it -- June 16-19.