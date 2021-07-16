Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 tight ends

1. TRAE BARRY, BOSTON COLLEGE

Boston College uses the tight end position well, and Barry is long and athletic and could be the next Hunter Long.

*****

2. GRANT CALCATERRA, SMU

After a medical retirement from Oklahoma, Calcaterra finds himself at SMU after an initial commitment to Auburn. Could we see the player who caught two touchdown passes in the Big 12 title game back in 2018 and showed much promise his first two years? Time will tell.

*****

3. JELANI WOODS, VIRGINIA

Woods has amazing size at 6-foot-7, but he didn’t have a productive career at Oklahoma State with only four touchdowns. But he’s a red zone danger at Virginia.

*****

4. JALIN CONYERS, ARIZONA STATE

Conyers is a 2020 prospect, so he doesn’t have a college resume. But out of high school he was a reliable pass catcher who could also stretch the field.

*****

5. DANIEL IMATORBHEBHE, KANSAS STATE

We know one thing: He’s athletic. That hasn’t helped him produce much at USC or Illinois, but the upside is there.

*****

6. MALCOLM EPPS, USC

Epps is a nice get from Texas for USC as that pipeline continues. He has solid athleticism but he has to work on the drops.

*****

7. BLAYNE TOLL, COLORADO

A hard-nosed kid, few will outwork Toll. He will be a leader at Colorado.

8. SIMON GONZALEZ, SMU

Coming from Texas Tech, he should be ready to make an impact in the SMU passing game.

*****

9. JAMAL PETTIGREW, MCNEESE STATE

Pettigrew has the size and athleticism to make more of an impact at a lower level than he did at LSU.

*****

10. GEOR'QUARIUS SPIVEY, TCU