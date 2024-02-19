**This is the start of a new series that will include columns like this, sometimes shorter opinions/takes to drive discussion, more focused versions of our staff Roundtable features, etc. We'll aim to deliver a new Trojan Talk take most days during the week.**

Quarterback Miller Moss batted the question away every which way it was asked in December, about how his opportunity to make his first collegiate start in the Holiday Bowl was his chance to essentially audition for the job in 2024.

He didn't want to frame it that way -- it was just the next opportunity and the next step in a process and pursuit he'd been on for three years.

Well, as he surely knew nonetheless, and as everybody else knew, the bowl game was absolutely a pivotal showcase for Moss. Even if the coaches had raved about his progress on the practice field, the ability to transfer that to a game setting remains an unknown until it's proven.

As everyone well knows, Moss more than proved himself that night in San Diego while passing for 372 yards, 6 touchdowns and 1 interception in USC's 42-28 win over a ranked Louisville team.

While the Trojans did ultimately add a transfer quarterback -- there was no way they wouldn't, with only two on the roster otherwise -- it was telling that after earlier pursuing a veteran graduate transfer like K-State's Will Howard (who would instead land at Ohio State) USC went the other direction and brought in a young talent in UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava.

If that didn't say enough about Moss' grip on the starting job entering spring practice, coach Lincoln Riley's comments last Thursday did ... at least if you read between the lines a little.

"After the way Miller played in the bowl game, and not just the way he played that night but really handled those six weeks, felt extremely confident in him and really felt like there was not much of a need to really pursue anybody that was older. So that kind of just played itself out," Riley said.

There will be a quarterback competition this spring. No coach is going to pass on the opportunity to keep the pressure on at such an important position, especially with a QB who has only made one start (while Maiava started 11 games for UNLV, passing for 3,085 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushing for 3 scores). But one can nonetheless parse Riley's comments to see that it's Moss' job as long as he continues to earn it behind the scenes.

"We wanted to add a young guy, but we wanted to add a young guy that had played. That was the No. 1 thing when we decided to take a portal QB that we felt like we needed to address. We felt like we needed youth but somebody who could also really come in here and compete for the job. Jayden, we thought, just kind of fit that bill more than anyone else in the portal," Riley said.

"I was impressed with what Jayden did the nine or 10 games there at UNLV. Did a tremendous job. I think he's got a lot of great ball ahead of him, so yeah, we're going to let those guys duke it out. That's kind of what it's all about. I think there's two starter-level players in that room, two guys that have kind of proved it in different ways already and they're both going to certainly get their shot here."

All of that is true -- but Moss has proved it here, in this offense and with these teammates, who were outspoken after that bowl game that he had earned this chance to lead the 2024 Trojans. And while Maiava had a breakout season last fall with a lot more game reps, he didn't have any performance remotely close to what Moss did in his lone start.

Maiava, a redshirt sophomore, was a great addition for the program and a big recruiting win as USC beat out Georgia to get him. He provides a legitimate alternative option should Moss struggle or get injured. Maiava is a developing talent who should only get better moving forward into the future, and one good enough certainly to keep the pressure on the redshirt junior Moss.

But for a number of reasons -- including the move USC didn't make (continuing to pursue a polished veteran, sure-thing starting QB) and the way Riley answered that question Thursday -- it would be a great surprise if 2024 isn't indeed "Miller Time."