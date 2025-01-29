Trojan Talk: The five second-year players we expect to take a leap for USC

**Join us each day at TrojanSports.com for our daily dose of USC athletics opinion and analysis.**

For all the attention rightfully paid to plug-and-play additions from the transfer portal or which incoming freshmen might make an early impact, more important than anything is how USC is developing its existing talent.

Coach Lincoln Riley made clear over the last year that he wants to build his program through development, minimizing the need to spend big bucks in the transfer portal each offseason.

Here's what he said about that last February in explaining his priorities in rebuilding the Trojans' defensive staff.

"The development side for us was huge because I think we're at a little bit of a point in the program where we're starting to, I think, not get away but probably evolve a little bit away from the transfer portal and starting to get more into really building through high school recruiting," Riley said. "But the only way that model works is you go get the best developers of talent and you give the best high school players a reason for why they would want to sign with USC and not just sign here, not just come here initially but hopefully for a large majority of those guys stay here throughout their careers and get on that climb. ...

"In the long run we want developers and we want the majority of our players that start their career and end their career in this football program."

With that said, today we spotlight the five second-year Trojans we think have the chance to make the biggest leap in terms of on-field production in 2025 ...