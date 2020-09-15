TrojanSports - Trojans in the NFL: Week 1 Recap

Trojans in the NFL: Week 1 Recap
As usual, former USC standouts were filling up the stat sheets on the NFL's opening weekend.
The big stars were the wide receivers as JuJu Smith-Schuster began what many expect to be a big bounce-back season by catching two touchdown passes on Monday night for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Robert Woods played a starring role for the Los Angeles Rams with 119 total yards and Nelson Agholor caught a touchdown in his Las Vegas Raiders debut.
The bad news was an unfortunate injury to former Trojan Zach Banner, who was set to be a key cog on the Steelers' offensive line.
We have the full roundup with highlights here:
Offense
QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets: 21-of-35 passing for 215 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT; 1 rush for 6 yards.
Sam Darnold hooks up with Jamison Crowder for a 69 (nice) yard touchdown. #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/sxAskbLVRb— Conor the Mick (@TheNJMick) September 13, 2020
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 catches for 69 yards and 2 TDs
That’s @TeamJuJu for a Monday night touchdown!!#USCtotheNFL | #FightOn ✌️— USC Football (@USC_FB) September 15, 2020
pic.twitter.com/Un44M28gVU
JuJu hauls in his second TD to put Pittsburgh (-6) up 26-10 in the 4th— br_betting (@br_betting) September 15, 2020
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/BRSqGdv9op
WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: 6 catches for 105 yards, 1 rush for 14 yards
Six catches. 105 yards.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 14, 2020
Every reception from @robertwoods to open up @SoFiStadium! pic.twitter.com/1re1qrolUo
RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 17 rushes for 66 yards, 2 catches for 16 yards
WR Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders: 1 catch for 23 yards and a TD
Derek Carr dimes Nelson Agholor for the TD 🎯— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 13, 2020
(via @Raiders)pic.twitter.com/K1GExrFfLT
WR Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts: 2 catches for 10 yards
And there it is! First NFL catch for @MikePitt_Jr!#USCtotheNFL ✌️— USC Football (@USC_FB) September 13, 2020
Tune in @NFL /CBS/Fox 📺 pic.twitter.com/abBxrcAA7R
Also played:
LT Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
LT Austin Jackson, Miami Dolphins
LG Jordan Simmons, Seattle Seahawks
RT Zach Banner, Pittsburgh Steelers: Left with serious knee injury
I love you Pittsburgh.— Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) September 15, 2020
I love this game.
We won. That’s all that matters.
I’m so pissed...
But once again, I’m motivated...
Last night I showed I belong in this league. I’m very optimistic about the future, and excited to be back stronger and better next year.#HulkSmash pic.twitter.com/F1W2KcNgVW— Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) September 15, 2020
Defense
DT Jurrell Casey, Denver Broncos: 6 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 QB hit
Jurrell Casey with the big swat pic.twitter.com/WAiYI7vPEz— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) September 15, 2020
DT Leonard Williams, New York Giants: 5 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits
#Giants DL Leonard Williams walks Alejandro Villanueva back 10-yards before corralling Ben Roethlisberger for a 12-yard sack.— Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) September 15, 2020
Williams has been everywhere tonight.
5 Tackles, 2 TFL, Sack, 2 QB Hit pic.twitter.com/D0USNarlY2
LB Uchenna Nwosu, Los Angeles Chargers: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit
DE Everson Griffen, Dallas Cowboys: 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, Philadelphia Eagles: 2 tackles
DE Rasheem Green, Seattle Seahawks: 2 tackles
DT Antwaun Woods, Dallas Cowboys: 1 tackle
OLB Devon Kennard, Arizona Cardinals: 1 tackle
DE Porter Gustin, Cleveland Browns: 1 tackle