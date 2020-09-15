 TrojanSports - Trojans in the NFL: Week 1 Recap
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-15 14:07:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Trojans in the NFL: Week 1 Recap

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

As usual, former USC standouts were filling up the stat sheets on the NFL's opening weekend.

The big stars were the wide receivers as JuJu Smith-Schuster began what many expect to be a big bounce-back season by catching two touchdown passes on Monday night for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Robert Woods played a starring role for the Los Angeles Rams with 119 total yards and Nelson Agholor caught a touchdown in his Las Vegas Raiders debut.

The bad news was an unfortunate injury to former Trojan Zach Banner, who was set to be a key cog on the Steelers' offensive line.

We have the full roundup with highlights here:

Offense

QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets: 21-of-35 passing for 215 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT; 1 rush for 6 yards.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers: 6 catches for 69 yards and 2 TDs

WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: 6 catches for 105 yards, 1 rush for 14 yards

RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 17 rushes for 66 yards, 2 catches for 16 yards

WR Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders: 1 catch for 23 yards and a TD

WR Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts: 2 catches for 10 yards

Also played:

LT Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

LT Austin Jackson, Miami Dolphins

LG Jordan Simmons, Seattle Seahawks

RT Zach Banner, Pittsburgh Steelers: Left with serious knee injury

Defense

DT Jurrell Casey, Denver Broncos: 6 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 1 QB hit

DT Leonard Williams, New York Giants: 5 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits

LB Uchenna Nwosu, Los Angeles Chargers: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit

DE Everson Griffen, Dallas Cowboys: 3 tackles, 1 pass deflection

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, Philadelphia Eagles: 2 tackles

DE Rasheem Green, Seattle Seahawks: 2 tackles

DT Antwaun Woods, Dallas Cowboys: 1 tackle

OLB Devon Kennard, Arizona Cardinals: 1 tackle

DE Porter Gustin, Cleveland Browns: 1 tackle

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}