TrojanSports - Trojans in the NFL: Week 1 Recap

As usual, former USC standouts were filling up the stat sheets on the NFL's opening weekend.

The big stars were the wide receivers as JuJu Smith-Schuster began what many expect to be a big bounce-back season by catching two touchdown passes on Monday night for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Robert Woods played a starring role for the Los Angeles Rams with 119 total yards and Nelson Agholor caught a touchdown in his Las Vegas Raiders debut.

The bad news was an unfortunate injury to former Trojan Zach Banner, who was set to be a key cog on the Steelers' offensive line.

We have the full roundup with highlights here: