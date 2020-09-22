 TrojanSports - Trojans in the NFL: Week 2 recap with video highlights
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-22 16:09:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Trojans in the NFL: Week 2 recap with video highlights

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

Perhaps the biggest news of the week for former Trojans was wide receiver Robert Woods' hefty contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

The deal was worth $32 million in guaranteed money and up to $68 million over four years.

Woods proceed to showcase his valued versatility by scoring a rushing touchdown on Sunday for the Rams.

Quarterback Sam Darnold had a highlight reel touchdown on an otherwise quiet day for the New York Jets offense.

Ronald Jones II had a rushing touchdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but saw Leonard Fournette seize a larger share of the backfield work.

Overall, the best performances by former Trojans came on the defensive side.

Check out the full rundown and highlights here.


Offense

QB Sam Darnold, N.Y. Jets: 21-of-32 passing for 179 yards, 1 TD and 0 INTs

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers: 7 catches for 48 yards

RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 carries for 23 yards and 1 TD; 2 catches for 4 yards

WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: 2 catches for 14 yards, 3 rushes for 19 yards and a TD (not to mention a new contract)


WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts: 4 catches for 37 yards

WR Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders: 1 catch for 19 yards

Also played:

LT Austin Jackson, Miami Dolphins: Jackson has graded out as one of Miami's top offensive players each of the first two games, per PFF.

LG Jordan Simmons, Seattle Seahawks

Defense

LB Malcolm Smith, Cleveland Browns: 9 tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss. That marked his most total tackles in a game since 2016.

DE Everson Griffen, Dallas Cowboys: 5 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 1 QB hit

DE Porter Gustin, Cleveland Browns: 4 tackles, 1 tackles for loss, 1 QB hit

LB Devon Kennard, Arizona Cardinals: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 2 QB hits

DT Jurrell Casey, Denver Broncos: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, Philadelphia Eagles: 3 tackles

DE Leonard Williams, New York Giants: 2 tackles

LB Uchenna Nwosu, Los Angeles Chargers: 0 tackles, 2 QB hits

Also played:

DT Antwaun Woods, Dallas Cowboys

