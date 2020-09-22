TrojanSports - Trojans in the NFL: Week 2 recap with video highlights

Trojans in the NFL: Week 2 recap with video highlights
Perhaps the biggest news of the week for former Trojans was wide receiver Robert Woods' hefty contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.
The deal was worth $32 million in guaranteed money and up to $68 million over four years.
Woods proceed to showcase his valued versatility by scoring a rushing touchdown on Sunday for the Rams.
Quarterback Sam Darnold had a highlight reel touchdown on an otherwise quiet day for the New York Jets offense.
Ronald Jones II had a rushing touchdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but saw Leonard Fournette seize a larger share of the backfield work.
Overall, the best performances by former Trojans came on the defensive side.
Check out the full rundown and highlights here.
Offense
QB Sam Darnold, N.Y. Jets: 21-of-32 passing for 179 yards, 1 TD and 0 INTs
Per science, Sam Darnold should be a consistent stud on a non-Gase team pic.twitter.com/2hO38BNrxn— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 22, 2020
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers: 7 catches for 48 yards
JuJu Smith-Schuster sends Michael Ojemudia to the shadow realm with this stiff arm pic.twitter.com/wcCM1cy4Hy— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) September 21, 2020
RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7 carries for 23 yards and 1 TD; 2 catches for 4 yards
.@Rojo for 6️⃣#USCtotheNFL | #FightOn ✌️— USC Football (@USC_FB) September 20, 2020
pic.twitter.com/opvdapy7II
WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: 2 catches for 14 yards, 3 rushes for 19 yards and a TD (not to mention a new contract)
Past, present, and future.— USC Football (@USC_FB) September 22, 2020
WR @robertwoods put pen to paper making sure LA is always HOME!#USCtotheNFL | #FightOn ✌️💰 pic.twitter.com/7Z4IfECkfs
Robert Woods' rushing TD from Week 2. pic.twitter.com/y8s9l2Ycwi— Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 22, 2020
WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts: 4 catches for 37 yards
Juggling expert @MikePitt_Jr. 🤹♂️ pic.twitter.com/HDN7v0ZIFl— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 21, 2020
WR Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders: 1 catch for 19 yards
Nelly with the moves 💨#USCtotheNFL | #FightOn ✌️— USC Football (@USC_FB) September 22, 2020
pic.twitter.com/uLfwzyDq5m
Also played:
LT Austin Jackson, Miami Dolphins: Jackson has graded out as one of Miami's top offensive players each of the first two games, per PFF.
LG Jordan Simmons, Seattle Seahawks
Defense
LB Malcolm Smith, Cleveland Browns: 9 tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss. That marked his most total tackles in a game since 2016.
DE Everson Griffen, Dallas Cowboys: 5 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss, 1 QB hit
Everson Griffen just gave us an ALL TIME iconic Cowboys reaction!! @EversonGriffen #CowboysNation #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/y3dltLAXJ9— ✭ 𝘉𝘦𝘯 ✭ (@247CowboysSZN) September 21, 2020
That’s @dallascowboys DE Everson Griffen getting his teammates fired up before today’s game vs @AtlantaFalcons #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/AbSCSLSfk8— KristiCowboySideline (@KristiCowboy) September 20, 2020
DE Porter Gustin, Cleveland Browns: 4 tackles, 1 tackles for loss, 1 QB hit
Utah 👉🏽 USC 👉🏽 NFL#FightOn pic.twitter.com/MEF86UYSIk— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) September 18, 2020
How do you violently and legally hit the QB?? Watch @PorterGustin— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) September 18, 2020
Some people plant trees... others plant QBs!! 😤😤😤#801Trojan #FightOn ✌🏽pic.twitter.com/jJyeA3TpES
LB Devon Kennard, Arizona Cardinals: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 2 QB hits
Got the W and my first sack of the season! 🙌🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rhHyXQr4T4— DK (@DevonKennard) September 20, 2020
DT Jurrell Casey, Denver Broncos: 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, Philadelphia Eagles: 3 tackles
DE Leonard Williams, New York Giants: 2 tackles
LB Uchenna Nwosu, Los Angeles Chargers: 0 tackles, 2 QB hits
Also played:
DT Antwaun Woods, Dallas Cowboys
And @AntwaunWoods_ with the assist!! #FightOn ✌️ https://t.co/6LxESLARYh— USC Football (@USC_FB) September 20, 2020