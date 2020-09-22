TrojanSports - Trojans in the NFL: Week 2 recap with video highlights

Perhaps the biggest news of the week for former Trojans was wide receiver Robert Woods' hefty contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

The deal was worth $32 million in guaranteed money and up to $68 million over four years.

Woods proceed to showcase his valued versatility by scoring a rushing touchdown on Sunday for the Rams.

Quarterback Sam Darnold had a highlight reel touchdown on an otherwise quiet day for the New York Jets offense.

Ronald Jones II had a rushing touchdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but saw Leonard Fournette seize a larger share of the backfield work.

Overall, the best performances by former Trojans came on the defensive side.

None




