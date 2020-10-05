TrojanSports - Trojans in the NFL: Week 4 recap with video highlights

Trojans in the NFL: Week 4 recap with video highlights
With Leonard Fournette missing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 game against the Chargers with an ankle injury, former USC star Ronald Jones II had the backfield mostly to himself and capitalized.
Jones racked up a season-high 20 carries for 111 rushing yards. He was less effective as a receiver, catching 6 of 9 targets (with a couple drops) for just 17 yards.
But it marked a career high in both touches and yards (rushing and combined) for the former Trojan. In fact, it was just his second career 100-yard rushing game -- the other being a 106-yard effort last December against the Falcons.
Jones has a lot to prove in his third year in the NFL -- especially with Fournette, the former first-round pick, now on the Bucs' roster.
Overall, Sunday was a strong showing he'll try to build upon as it looks like Fournette could miss more time.
Meanwhile, here's the full rundown of how USC's former stars fared during the NFL's fourth week (there are no Trojans playing in the Monday night games).
Offense
RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 20 carries for a career-high 111 yards; 6 catches for 17 yards.
Ronald Jones out of @USC_FB sealed the win for the Buccaneers today on this run.— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) October 4, 2020
The former Trojan rushed 20 times for 111 yards on the day
pic.twitter.com/Kt6lN4J706
.@rojo with the beautiful run. Setting up TB in Chargers territory. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/iZls0DJDRK— AllThingsBucs (@AllThingsTBbucs) October 4, 2020
QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets: 23-of-42 passing for 230 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INT; 6 rushes for 84 yards and a TD.
SAM DARNOLD’S UNREAL TD RUN 😳— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2020
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/f636EYnnPt
WR Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders: 4 catches for 44 yards and a TD
.@DerekCarrQB floats it to Nelson Agholor to pull the @Raiders within 7. #RaiderNation— NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2020
📺: #BUFvsLV on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/024EzSafTB pic.twitter.com/XmlbNpvWAq
WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: 6 catches for 35 yards, 1 rush for 2 yards
Also played:
LT Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
LT Chuma Edoga, New York Jets
RG Jordan Simmons, Seattle Seahawks
WR Deontay Burnett, Philadelphia Eagles
LT Austin Jackson, Miami Dolphins
‘Looks of a true Trojan’: Behind the transformation of Dolphins starting LT Austin Jackson. @USC_Athletics @USC_FB https://t.co/xEDGYMC2JN— Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) October 2, 2020
Defense
DT Antwaun Woods, Dallas Cowboys: 5 tackles
DE Leonard Williams, Dallas Cowboys: 5 tackles
LB Uchenna Nwosu, Los Angeles Chargers: 4 tackles, 2 pass deflections
DE Everson Griffen, Dallas Cowboys: 4 tackles
LB Malcolm Smith, Cleveland Browns: 4 tackles
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, Philadelphia Eagles: 2 tackles
Also played:
DE Porter Gustin, Cleveland Browns