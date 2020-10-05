TrojanSports - Trojans in the NFL: Week 4 recap with video highlights

With Leonard Fournette missing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 game against the Chargers with an ankle injury, former USC star Ronald Jones II had the backfield mostly to himself and capitalized.

Jones racked up a season-high 20 carries for 111 rushing yards. He was less effective as a receiver, catching 6 of 9 targets (with a couple drops) for just 17 yards.

But it marked a career high in both touches and yards (rushing and combined) for the former Trojan. In fact, it was just his second career 100-yard rushing game -- the other being a 106-yard effort last December against the Falcons.

Jones has a lot to prove in his third year in the NFL -- especially with Fournette, the former first-round pick, now on the Bucs' roster.

Overall, Sunday was a strong showing he'll try to build upon as it looks like Fournette could miss more time.

Meanwhile, here's the full rundown of how USC's former stars fared during the NFL's fourth week (there are no Trojans playing in the Monday night games).