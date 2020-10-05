 TrojanSports - Trojans in the NFL: Week 4 recap with video highlights
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-05 15:31:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Trojans in the NFL: Week 4 recap with video highlights

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

With Leonard Fournette missing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 game against the Chargers with an ankle injury, former USC star Ronald Jones II had the backfield mostly to himself and capitalized.

Jones racked up a season-high 20 carries for 111 rushing yards. He was less effective as a receiver, catching 6 of 9 targets (with a couple drops) for just 17 yards.

But it marked a career high in both touches and yards (rushing and combined) for the former Trojan. In fact, it was just his second career 100-yard rushing game -- the other being a 106-yard effort last December against the Falcons.

Jones has a lot to prove in his third year in the NFL -- especially with Fournette, the former first-round pick, now on the Bucs' roster.

Overall, Sunday was a strong showing he'll try to build upon as it looks like Fournette could miss more time.

Meanwhile, here's the full rundown of how USC's former stars fared during the NFL's fourth week (there are no Trojans playing in the Monday night games).

Offense

RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 20 carries for a career-high 111 yards; 6 catches for 17 yards.

QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets: 23-of-42 passing for 230 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INT; 6 rushes for 84 yards and a TD.

WR Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders: 4 catches for 44 yards and a TD

WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: 6 catches for 35 yards, 1 rush for 2 yards

Also played:

LT Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

LT Chuma Edoga, New York Jets

RG Jordan Simmons, Seattle Seahawks

WR Deontay Burnett, Philadelphia Eagles

LT Austin Jackson, Miami Dolphins

Defense

DT Antwaun Woods, Dallas Cowboys: 5 tackles

DE Leonard Williams, Dallas Cowboys: 5 tackles

LB Uchenna Nwosu, Los Angeles Chargers: 4 tackles, 2 pass deflections

DE Everson Griffen, Dallas Cowboys: 4 tackles

LB Malcolm Smith, Cleveland Browns: 4 tackles

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, Philadelphia Eagles: 2 tackles

Also played:

DE Porter Gustin, Cleveland Browns

