"To be able to win this game at this time of year, especially with the season we've had, I felt like this was exactly what we needed," teammate Kobe Johnson added. "I don't think we can take our foot off the pedal quite yet because we've still got four more games to win, but this was the perfect boost to give us going into the Pac-12 tournament."

"It feels good to be undefeated in March. Even though it's just started, we're just starting," DJ Rodman said after scoring a season-high 19 points in the momentous win Saturday night.

But there may not be another No. 9 seed on any conference tournament bracket more capable of making such a run.

Because of everything that preceded this final stretch, USC (14-17) now has to win four straight games at the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas this week to force its way into the NCAA tournament.

The Trojans have suddenly won three straight and five of their final seven games, punctuated by a 78-65 win over No. 5-ranked Arizona on Saturday night at Galen Center for the program's first win over a top-5 opponent since 2008.

This is starting to look like the USC men's basketball team most expected to see this season -- finally and just in time.

It was the ultimate statement of what this team is indeed capable of -- beating anyone else in the conference -- and also maybe crystallized the giant "what if" to this point has defined this season.

What if star guards Boogie Ellis (hamstring) and Isaiah Collier (broken hand) didn't miss a major chunk of time in the middle of the schedule, along with shot-blocker Joshua Morgan?

Trojans coach Andy Enfield has continued to make sure everyone realizes what his team has endured to this point ...

"I think I told you last time, if you listen to what I say, or you care or you want to take an objective view, we had our two best players get hurt at the same time and our starting center, and we lost six games in a row and couldn't score 70 points," Enfield said. "And at Washington, Boogie and Isaiah had 48 points between them. ... It really hurt our team offensively [without them] because we just weren't ready for that. Since they've been back, I think everybody's elevated their game, and I thought this was the team we were going to have in mid-January because when we beat Cal and Stanford and scored 93 and 84 and Isaiah Collier was playing point guard at a much higher level offensively and defensively, we were going to go on a run. I didn't anticipate the run was going to be losses instead of wins. So unfortunately, that really hurt our season because it's hard to lose six in a row."

He wasn't done lamenting those realities ...

"I've never been through it in my coaching career. I started in 1994 with the Milwaukee Bucks -- that's 29 years ago. I've never had this many injuries as an assistant coach or a head coach. It's like times 10 this year because it's one thing to have nagging injuries -- when your best players get hurt and they're out significant time and you start having three different waves of injury with the offseason stuff, the November injuries and then early January, I've never experienced this," Enfield said.

"They stuck together. We've tried to keep them positive, but it's not easy when you can't score 70 points as a team for six or seven straight games. It's not exactly easy because guys get down on themselves. We've just tried to keep their confidence up and tried to work with everybody knowing that we have a long season here. ... We're very proud of how they stuck together as a team and have improved."

There's no denying that.

Since a 31-point loss at Stanford on Feb. 10, the Trojans have won five of seven with victories over Utah, UCLA, Washington, Arizona State and then Arizona, with the lone losses in that stretch coming in double-overtime against Colorado and by 3 points on the road at Washington State in games that got away or else this could be an even more eye-opening streak into Las Vegas.

Still, Saturday night made a statement on its own.

Arizona had won 10 of its previous 11 games and already clinched the Pac-12 regular-season title.

The Trojans held the high-scoring Wildcats to 38.7-percent shooting and totally shutdown Wildcats leading scorer Caleb Love, who managed just 2 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

"We tried to contest every shot he took, especially his 3s. And then we just tried to switch in our zone and our man, just tried to pressure him and make him put the ball on the floor. Fortunately, it worked today. He's a really good player," Enfield said.

Johnson and Rodman keyed USC offensively with 19 points each, while Johnson added a career-high 6 steals and Collier chipped in 16 points and 5 assists.

USC led 34-30 at halftime and gradually pulled away from there, going up by as many as 16 points late on a Morgan dunk in the final minutes.

"We're coming together as a team. We've got a little winning streak here before we go to Vegas, I'm proud of our guys," Enfield said. "They've really improved since we got healthy and started being able to practice and they put it into games now and are playing at a pretty high level."

Unfortunately, the Trojans' only hope to keep this season going is to keep winning with no margin for error.

They'll open Pac-12 tournament play Wednesday as the No. 9 seed taking on No. 8 Washington -- with No. 1 Arizona waiting for a potential rematch in the next round.