Trojans land missing piece to backcourt in Xavier transfer Desmond Claude
In assessing the roster rebuild coach Eric Musselman had put together since taking over at USC last month, the strengths were obvious -- the Trojans loaded up on perimeter shooting and veteran experience (mostly from the mid-major level).
It was also obvious what was still lacking -- a true point guard.
Musselman checked that box Thursday in landing Xavier transfer Desmond Claude, who was the Big East's Most Improved Player last year after averaging 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists (second-best on the team) per game.
Claude was a four-star point guard prospect and top-80 national recruit in the 2022 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6 guard has two years of eligibility remaining.
He is the ninth transfer addition for USC since Musselman was hired, as the Trojans have now filled 12 of their 13 available scholarships for next season.
"It honestly felt like a perfect fit from the first call," Claude told ESPN's Jeff Borzello. "The academic support, basketball resources and basketball vision all seemed custom-made for me. Also, Coach Musselman has a proven track record over the past several years of helping big lead guards make the jump to being NBA-ready guards."
Musselman was ultimately left with just one holdover from the 2023-24 USC roster in veteran reserve forward Harrison Hornery.
He's since added those nine transfers in 6-foot-10 forward Josh Cohen (UMass), 6-3 guard Bryce Pope (San Diego), 6-1 guard Clark Slajchert (Penn), 6-7 forward Saint Thomas (Northern Colorado), 6-6 forward Matt Knowling (Yale), 6-7 guard Chibuzo Agbo (Boise State), 6-8 forward Rashaun Agee (Bowling Green), 6-7 forward Terrance Williams II (Michigan) and now Claude, along with commitments from 6-5 guard and top-40 national prospect Isaiah Elohim and 6-8 four-star forward Jalen Shelley (ranked the No. 62 overall national prospect).
Claude, who is from New Haven, Connecticut, was selected to the Big East All-Freshman Team two seasons ago and then increased his scoring by almost 12 points per game this past season. His 16.6 PPG tied for eighth in the conference.
Claude had 12 20-point games as a sophomore, including 36 vs. Georgetown and 30 vs. Georgia.
Again, he should slot in as the Trojans' starting point guard with ample options to fill out the rest of the starting five.