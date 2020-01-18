And Elijah Weaver, the sophomore guard who hadn't scored in double figures since Nov. 29, tied a season-high with 13 points -- most of those crucial and pivotal down the stretch.

Okongwu, the freshman leader of this squad, spurred the initial comeback and finished with a team-high 22 points and 9 rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting before fouling out.

Senior guard Jonah Mathews, whom USC badly needs to be a consistent tone-setter from the perimeter, delivered another clutch performance with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

USC (15-3, 4-1 Pac-12) has won nine out of 10 overall -- and is now tied with Stanford atop the conference -- but it's not just that the Trojans found a way to claim victory again Saturday. It's how they did it.

The Trojans earned their most significant win of the season so far, rallying back and back again for an 82-78 overtime victory over the Cardinal inside the Galen Center.

None of that mattered Saturday afternoon as USC exhibited compelling resilience and showed that it too might need to be looked at as a top challenger in the conference.

Down 20 points at halftime against a Stanford team that has emerged as an early favorite in the Pac-12. Down 7 points with a little less more than 2 minutes remaining in the second half. Leading scorer and rebounder Onyeka Okongwu fouled out early in overtime.

If this USC basketball team turns this into a special season, this will be the moment everyone points back to for the Trojans.

Stanford (15-3, 4-1) led 45-25 at halftime and was playing nearly flawlessly, running crisp offensive sets, making things difficult for the Trojans inside and riding all the momentum, especially after Tyrell Terry drained a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to add to that halftime advantage.

But the Trojans were far from done.

An Ethan Anderson 3-pointer, an Okongwu dunk, a Daniel Utomi 3 and two free throws from Okongwu made for a 10-1 run to start the second half.

USC kept whittling that deficit down further.

Freshman Isaiah Mobley, who has had an up-and-down debut season and who has lamented his poor free throw shooting, came up clutch to help spur the comebacker further.

It was off his rebound that Mathews hit a key 3 to cut the deficit to 59-51, and Mobley then went 4 for 4 from the line over the next couple minutes to draw the Trojans to within 60-56 with 6:25 to play. A Mobley layup kept it close at 62-58 on the next possession, and suddenly it was anybody's game.

Anderson made a tough layup off a feed from Okongwu to draw to within 62-60, but it looked lik the Trojans' comeback might be running out of steam.

Oscar da Silva made a layup and a 3 from the top of the key and just like that Stanford had a 67-60 lead with a little more than 2 minutes left.

Again, the Trojans were far from done.

Mathews hit a key jumper with his foot just on the line, Stanford's Lukas Kisunas countered on the other end, and Mathews hit a fall-away jumper to keep it close at 67-64.

Stanford got a fortuitous layup on the other end after da Silva was stripped of the ball, but it went right to Kisunas to make it 69-64. And when Mathews missed a corner 3 with 15.2 on the clock, with Stanford grabbing the rebound, it looked like it might be over.

Again, the Trojans were far from done.

Anderson intercepted the ensuing inbounds pass and fed Mathews for a layup -- 69-66. Mathews then stole the next inbounds pass at midcourt and got it to Weaver for a game-tying 3 from the right wing. He was fouled on the play and had a chance to give USC a lead with 7.3 seconds left, but he missed the free throw and the game went to overtime.

This time, Weaver was far from done.

The sophomore guard, who has yet to really assert himself at USC, got into the paint for a layup and free throw early in the extra period to give USC a 72-71 lead -- it's first lead since being up 10-7 early in the first half.

Mathews and Stanford's Spencer Jones traded 3s, and then Weaver got fouled on a step-back 3. After missing that potential game-winning free throw at the end of regulation, he stayed locked in from the line and hit all three foul shots for a 78-74 Trojans lead with 1:33 on the clock.

Terry hit two free throws with 40.8 left for Stanford, but Weaver followed with a left-handed reverse layup to make it 80-76.

Terry scored a second-chance basket with 5.1 left, but Daniel Utomi sealed the win with two free throws for USC at the other end.

Weaver scored 11 of his points from the final moments of the second half through overtime, which is more than he had scored in any game since putting up 12 in that late November win over Marquette.

Mathews, meanwhile, is averaging 18 points over the last three games, Anderson added 11 points and 4 assists and Mobley finished with a clutch 6 points and 5 rebounds, hitting his only attempt from the field and 4 of 6 from the line.

