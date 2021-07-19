Trojans on preseason national watch lists

It's preseason watch list time across college football. Essentially, they're who's who lists of the top players at various positions or in various categories that will eventually get whittled down as the season plays out.

Whatever stock one puts in such lists, it is part of the annual rollout to college football season and it's better to be represented than not.

On Monday, USC landed two of its biggest stars on a couple of the more notable watchlists, with quarterback Kedon Slovis among the 80 names on the radar for the Maxwell Award -- college football player of the year -- and outside linebacker Drake Jackson is one of 90 preseason candidates for the Bednarik Award, which is presented to college football's best defensive player.

The preseason honors will continue to pour in over the coming weeks, including the All-Pac-12 preseason teams that will be announced next week at Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles.