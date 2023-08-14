TrojanSports

The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 poll Monday morning, and USC will enter the fall as the top-ranked team in the West. The Trojans were picked sixth by AP voters accumulating 1,245 points putting them just 31 points behind No. 5 LSU.

It is the highest ranking in the preseason AP Top 25 for the Trojans since they were picked fourth ahead of the 2017 season.

Overall, five teams from the Pac-12 Conference made the list led by the Trojans followed by Washington at No. 10, Utah at No. 14, Oregon at No. 15 and Oregon State at No. 18.

USC was picked to win the conference, which is in the last year of its 12-team iteration, by media from across the league last month with the Huskies picked second in that poll as well.

The Trojans finished the final AP Top 25 last year at No. 12 after going 11-3 in Lincoln Riley's first season at the helm.

This year, the team returns Heisman Trophy winner and quarterback Caleb Williams plus a number of key players in addition to a wave of new transfers including top newcomers such as defensive lineman Bear Alexander (Georgia), receiver Dorian Singer (Arizona) and linebacker Mason Cobb (Oklahoma State) among several others.

Georgia locked up the top spot in the preseason AP Top 25 poll Monday as it seeks to win its third consecutive national title. The Bulldogs received 60 of the 63 possible first-place votes with No. 2 Michigan receiving two of those votes and No. 3 Ohio State picking up the other.

Alabama rounds out the top five at No. 4 on the list.

Tulane, which beat USC in the Cotton Bowl to end the 2022 season, checks in at No. 24 on this year's list.

In all, the Trojans will face four teams ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 this fall with No. 13 Notre Dame being first up on the schedule Oct. 14. That matchup on the road at Notre Dame will begin a challenging stretch for USC with each of its four currently ranked opponents on the schedule over a span of five weeks.

The Trojans open the season Aug. 26 at the Coliseum with a matchup against San Jose State. USC's final conference slate as a member of the Pac-12 begins Sept. 9 with a home game against Stanford.