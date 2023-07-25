USC quarterback Caleb Williams had seen Emmanuel Pregnon's film, had seen him go through summer workouts with the team, but he got a different perspective recently on the Wyoming offensive guard transfer's toughness.

"We just went paintballing, and this just shows you how strong he is and how tough-skinned he is -- he was out there with like a tank top on taking paintball shots," Williams told TrojanSports.com at Pac-12 Media Day last Friday. "He's not moving like Zachariah [Branch], so he was taking paintball shots with a tank top on.

"He's awesome. He's come in, he's been working. He's a strong, strong -- if you watch his film, he's real strong. So just working on technique, making sure he's ironed out and ready to go for the season because he'll be a big key for us."

After bringing in another voluminous transfer haul entering the spring, USC added only three transfers entering the summer, but that group could make a substantial impact on the Trojans this season.

Pregnon, Georgia defensive tackle transfer Bear Alexander and Alabama defensive back transfer Tre'Quon Fegans were the final additions from USC's portal plundering in the post-spring window, and the first two names on that list project as potential difference-makers on either side of the line.