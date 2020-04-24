**This is a new daily morning segment at TrojanSports.com, as a way to recap the previous day, set the stage for the day ahead, highlight the best of social media and the best of this board.**

We tracked down No. 1 overall 2021 prospect Korey Foreman for a big interview yesterday about his de-commitment from Clemson, where USC now fits into the picture, his connection with Trojans defensive line coach Vic So'oto and much more. Foreman reinforced the perception that USC is a major contender in his recruitment now while also making it clear that he's wide open at this point and plans to use all of his official visits. So, we ask, where do you think Foreman ends up ultimately signing?

On Thursday we polled the crowd as to where USC WR Michael Pittman will go in the NFL draft. Of the 19 votes received, a majority 12 expected him to land in the top half of the second round (picks 33-48) on Friday. Two voters think he'll go in the bottom half of the second round, one picked the third round and four were disappointed that he wasn't a surprise first-round pick.

ESPN ranks Pittman 17th on its "Best Available" list heading into Day 2 of the draft Friday with Clemson's Tee Higgins the only WR ahead of him, while NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has Pittman 21st among remaining prospects, with Higgins, Colorado's Laviska Shenault, and Baylor's Denzel Mims listed as WRs ahead of Pittman.

Just like with the initial mock drafts, there are a range of opinions on that matter, but those are two notable ones. Pittman seemed to be gaining momentum leading into the draft, and while we're a little partial here, his game tape speaks for itself.

It's understandable that Pittman wasn't a first-round pick based on raw measurables, but at this point in the draft he should be a major asset for whichever franchise lands him, as a strong and physical receiver with plus hands who can do it all. His senior season highlight film showcases his physicality in the screen game, his willingness as a blocker, his catch-and-run potential on slants and other intermediate routes and his deep-threat ability.

The further he drops in the draft, the bigger steal he becomes for whatever team takes him.

The draft continues at 4 p.m. PT Friday on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.