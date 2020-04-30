**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up by April 30 and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020. Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.** **This is a new daily segment at TrojanSports.com, as a way to recap the previous day, set the stage for the day ahead, highlight the best of social media and the best of this board.**

Question of the Day

Let's pivot to basketball for this one ... With Elijah Weaver's decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal this week, the Trojans' returning experience is even thinner than it already was -- especially in the backcourt. Overall, USC now returns only two players who averaged more than 10 minutes per game last season -- sophomore point guard Ethan Anderson (5.5 points per game, 24.8 minutes per game) and sophomore forward Isaiah Mobley (6.2 PPG, 20.4 MPG). Those two will have to be major factors, along with incoming 5-star freshman Evan Mobley (Isaiah's younger brother). All of that is a given. Our question, meanwhile, is who is the next most important player on the Trojans roster entering next season. Your choices include redshirt junior G Noah Baumann (sat out last season after transferring from San Jose State), grad transfer G Tahj Eaddy (Santa Clara), grad transfer G Isaiah White (Utah Valley), grad transfer F Chevez Goodwin (Wofford), sophomore F Max Agbonkpolo, sophomore G Drake London or incoming freshman C Boubacar Coulibaly. Eaddy is the only one of that group who projects as much of a distributor of the basketball, while Baumann and White should make an impact on the wing and Goodwin and Coulibaly will help the Mobley brothers fill the voids in the frontcourt. And then we'll see what kind of jump Agbonkpolo can make from year one to two, and whether London gets more of an opportunity post-football to showcase his basketball potential. It's also still possible, of course, that USC can add to its 2020 roster, either in the recruiting class or with another transfer. The Trojans have several open scholarships to work with still. **Go to the Trojan Talk board to vote and track the live results**

The polls are in ...

To recap yesterday's poll, we asked whether the guidelines and limitations the NCAA wants to put on its proposal for allowing college athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness are appropriate and fair? Our of a limited sample size of 11 votes, the results were mostly split with 6 "no" votes and 5 "yes" votes. I voted yes, personally. I think the NCAA absolutely has to allow student-athletes the right to profit where possible if they're not going to move to a model of revenue sharing (which seems unlikely beyond the current Cost of Attendance stipends.). But if there isn't oversight, and boosters are able to manipulate the system and find creative ways to funnel money to "buy" top recruits for their school, then the competitive balance of college football disintegrates more than it presently is between the haves and have-nots. And ultimately, I don't think that benefits anybody. I say let anyone make money for doing commercials or signing autographs or being a spokesman for a car dealership, etc. I think there is a fair middle ground where the rules can protect the greater interest of the sport and all involved and still allow the stars of the show to benefit financially from their contributions. For more on this, the Los Angeles Times' national college football reporter Brady McCollough answers all the pertinent questions about the NIL matter in his latest report, which you can read here. We also taped a podcast segment with McCollough discussing this matter, so stay tuned for that in the coming days.

USC QB commit Jake Garcia ...

This online school is no joke... I’ve never worked so hard😂. I need to end up with straight A’s and nothing less — Jake Garcia (@JakeGarcia14) April 30, 2020

USC senior associate AD Brandon Sosna with another impressive update on the sales of those "We FIGHT as ONe" shirts ...

🚨 #weFIGHTasONe Update 🚨



As of 5pm, the #TrojanFamily has purchased 1338 shirts and 990 sweatshirts!



That’s 3,303 apparel donations (with each sweatshirt purchase we donate both a shirt and sweatshirt) to the healthcare heroes of @KeckMedUSC!!



🔗: https://t.co/yE5E1WTUWR https://t.co/OA7UXuROHq — Brandon Sosna (@BrandonSosnaUSC) April 30, 2020

Speaking for all of us ...

The good ol' days ...

Sobering perspective on the impact of this pandemic shutdown ...

USC president Carol Folt gave her State of the University address last night. She said the university is still exploring options for the fall, including delaying the start of in-person classes by several weeks. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) April 30, 2020

Folt said the university is retrofitting facilities for social distancing and pursuing hybrid class models which could include some in-person activities, some online. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) April 30, 2020