Question of the Day

The new Rivals rankings came out last week, so we ask, who is the most underrated USC commit? I suspect one of the 3-stars will naturally win, but that doesn't have to be the case. A prospect can be a 4-star and still underrated.

The week that was

With the daily column on hiatus last week as we gave attention to some larger projects, we have no poll question to review as we normally would here, so let's take a look back at some topics that deserve further attention.

The USC video staff continues to set the bar high ...

New USC director of football video production Jacob Brown rolled out an early tease of the work to come last week with this new LA-themed USC hype video that the Trojans staff and a number of recruits shared.

Brown and fellow new video hire Will Stout -- both from LSU - -don't start until June 1 officially, and as Brown explained that video was simply a work of taking existing shots culled from social media and editing them together. Expect those two to make a real splash once they're officially set up. Nonetheless, the video posted by cornerbacks coach Donte Williams was up to 108,000 views as of Monday morning. Meanwhile, USC dropped another video later in the week with a different vibe. That was produced by Rich Rodriguez and his staff, who work on behalf of the entire athletic department -- whereas Brown and Stout were hired specifically for football productions.

And then, the Trojans continued to do some cool behind-the-scenes video work and show a different side of the staff in their homes. I continue to conclude that we need a true smoke-off/BBQ-off competition between safeties coach Craig Naivar and Scott Rodriguez, father of USC offensive lineman Jason Rodriguez, who routinely shows off his skills on Twitter (like this one from the weekend).

Another round of food with the football staff!



Reggie Bush's interview with The Athletic last week ...

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman landed a great interview with his Fox Sports colleague and USC legend Reggie Bush, looking back at what Name-Image-Likeness benefits -- which is moving closer to a reality in the NCAA -- would have meant for him in college. Feldman relayed an estimate from a sports business strategy firm that Bush could have made $4-6 million off NIL in college in today's value (or $2-3 million during his time at USC).The whole story is worth your time. Give it a read here. **Discuss on Trojan Talk**

Exclusive content from TrojanSports.com ...

Like we noted, it was a big week for exclusive content here at the site, as we landed the first public interview with USC wide receiver Bru McCoy in more than a year -- since his transfer back from Texas. Read that full story here, as McCoy put the last year in perspective and talked about his readiness for a 2020 breakout: We also asked McCoy for his perspective on new USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, who was at Texas with him last spring. Read that story here And we had USC starting quarterback Kedon Slovis on the Trojan Talk podcast for a conversation that spanned more than a half hour and covered a wide range of topics: Listen to the podcast here Or read our breakout story on the health of Slovis' arm and his reaction to the JT Daniels transfer portal situation here ... Read that story here

Top tweets from the weekend

For anyone who has watched Tyler Vaughns play, this is not surprising ...

Nice recognition for a brave young man ...

Will Ferrell making his presence felt at USC's virtual commencement ceremonies ...

Trey Johnson repeated as winner yet again in the USC commit reaction tweets category on Friday, and it sparked a fun back and forth with DL coach Vic So'oto and linebacker Jordan Iosefa ...

