He is the second Trojan drafted this year following wide receiver Jordan Addison in the first round (No. 23 overall).

And on Friday, the next chapter of his football story came into focus as the Los Angeles Chargers selected Tuipulotu in the second round of the NFL draft, with the 54th overall pick.

After emerging as a starter as a true freshman, then developing into a standout as a sophomore, Tuipulotu became a true star in his third season, leading all FBS players with 13.5 sacks and ranking second nationally with 22 tackles for loss to earn Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and consensus All-American status.

Tuli Tuipulotu had a junior season beyond expectations last fall for USC, continuing a trajectory that has been directly upward since he committed to USC as a bit of an under-the-radar three-star defensive end in the 2020 recruiting class.

Tuipulotu, from local Lawndale High School, finished his USC career with 21 sacks, 32 total tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles and a touchdown over 2.5 seasons (with the shortened 2020 pandemic season).

He follows his older brother and former Trojans teammate Marlon Tuipulotu, a sixth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 draft.

USC is still hoping to hear a few more Trojans drafted over the final rounds of the draft with cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and offensive guard Andrew Vorhees expected to be selected.

While the Trojans defense had its struggles last season, few players made a bigger impact on USC's 11-3 season than Tuipulotu, who is the hardest player to replace on the roster this year.

Tuipulotu was never a big talker and always soft-spoken in interviews, but he was a team captain due to the example he set daily and how loud his play on the field was consistently.

"He's kind of the guy on the team -- maybe more than anybody -- who moves the needle for us as far as like a mentality standpoint. I don't know if we have a more consistent competitor than that guy," coach Lincoln Riley said. "Brings it every day. He hasn't missed not one thing, he hasn't missed not one spring practice, hasn't missed one rep of fall camp -- he never misses anything. He always shows up ready to compete. You can just tell our guys, our whole football team feeds off him."