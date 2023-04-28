Tuli Tuipulotu had a junior season beyond expectations last fall for USC, continuing a trajectory that has been directly upward since he committed to USC as a bit of an under-the-radar three-star defensive end in the 2020 recruiting class.
After emerging as a starter as a true freshman, then developing into a standout as a sophomore, Tuipulotu became a true star in his third season, leading all FBS players with 13.5 sacks and ranking second nationally with 22 tackles for loss to earn Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and consensus All-American status.
And on Friday, the next chapter of his football story came into focus as the Los Angeles Chargers selected Tuipulotu in the second round of the NFL draft, with the 54th overall pick.
He is the second Trojan drafted this year following wide receiver Jordan Addison in the first round (No. 23 overall).
RELATED: Tuli Tuipulotu's rise to stardom at USC comes as no surprise: 'That's Tuli'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Tuipulotu, from local Lawndale High School, finished his USC career with 21 sacks, 32 total tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles and a touchdown over 2.5 seasons (with the shortened 2020 pandemic season).
He follows his older brother and former Trojans teammate Marlon Tuipulotu, a sixth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 draft.
USC is still hoping to hear a few more Trojans drafted over the final rounds of the draft with cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and offensive guard Andrew Vorhees expected to be selected.
While the Trojans defense had its struggles last season, few players made a bigger impact on USC's 11-3 season than Tuipulotu, who is the hardest player to replace on the roster this year.
Tuipulotu was never a big talker and always soft-spoken in interviews, but he was a team captain due to the example he set daily and how loud his play on the field was consistently.
"He's kind of the guy on the team -- maybe more than anybody -- who moves the needle for us as far as like a mentality standpoint. I don't know if we have a more consistent competitor than that guy," coach Lincoln Riley said. "Brings it every day. He hasn't missed not one thing, he hasn't missed not one spring practice, hasn't missed one rep of fall camp -- he never misses anything. He always shows up ready to compete. You can just tell our guys, our whole football team feeds off him."
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idGwiIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj5UdWxpISEhPGJyPjxicj5Db25ncmF0cyBhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw
czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R1aXB1bG90dVR1bGk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1
RXRmdyI+QFR1aXB1bG90dVR1bGk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTGluY29sbiBS
aWxleSAoQExpbmNvbG5SaWxleSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy
LmNvbS9MaW5jb2xuUmlsZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE2NTIxMTE3MzgwNjQ1ODA2MDg/
cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j
a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50
d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp
cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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