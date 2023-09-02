1. What will Zachariah Branch do for an encore Saturday?

Ryan Young: "Well, I certainly don't expect Nevada to try kicking to him at all. But the Wolf Pack won't have any answer to slow him down offensively. After 4 catches for 58 yards and a TD, plus 12 rushing yards, I think Branch is featured even more prominently this week and approaches 100 offensive yards. The only thing that could limit him is the coaching staff deciding it doesn't want to reveal too much with its star freshman, but the secret is out now after last week so I don't see any reason to deny the fans in the Coliseum a true encore."

Tajwar Khandaker: "My expectation is that we’ll see Branch’s role in the offense increase at least by a few increments in this game. Against SJSU, Branch’s offensive touches came almost exclusively on short tosses from Caleb Williams near the line of scrimmage, basically functioning as an extended run play. This week, I’d expect Riley to do more with Branch in the more central elements of USC’s passing game, having him run more routes at the intermediate and deeper levels. Overall I’d expect him to see a similar amount of touches given how much of an emphasis there’s likely to be on spreading the ball around, just in a different fashion. I also expect Branch to remain dynamic on his return opportunities; it’s just that Nevada will probably make a concerted effort to keep kicks away from him given what they saw on last week’s tape."

Jeff McCulloch: "I think the season opener is just the start for Zachariah Branch. I don’t see him returning many kicks in the near future as most teams will try their best to keep it away from him. But I can easily see him get more than 4 receptions in this upcoming game. USC has already displayed his special ability after the catch. Let’s see Lincoln Riley display his special route running skill and see him catch more than 5 passes for over 100 yards."

Which USC player do you expect to do more than he did a week ago?

Khandaker: "Eric Gentry has been limited all summer due to his ongoing recovery, but he was finally able to start seeing the field last week as he was deployed on a handful of the Trojans’ defensive series through the middle portion of the game. Gentry was very good in his limited action, appearing to move much better than he did in the injury-limited latter portion of last season and showing the same skills that made him the Trojans’ best linebacker before that point. Given his performance last week and his improving physical condition, I would expect him to see a significantly bigger role this game as the staff tries to integrate him back into the heart of this defense. Even now, Gentry has the potential to be the best linebacker on this roster for USC. Getting him back on the field consistently should provide a real boost for the middle of the defense and I’d be surprised if the coaching staff doesn’t make an effort to get him more snaps this week."

McCulloch: "On the offensive side of the ball, I expect MarShawn Lloyd to really take another step in the offense against Nevada. We have always thought Lloyd would end up being the 1A to Austin Jones' 1B. Jones continues to be a good quality running back, but Lloyd is the more talented back, in my opinion. Jones got the two touchdowns against San Jose State, but if you subtract his 37-yard run, he only had 17 yards on 5 carries. Lloyd struggled at the start of the game, but in the second half he really started to find his groove. I expect him to pick up right where he left off and have a good game against Nevada.

"On the defensive side of the ball, I expect multiple players to do more. The main player I expect to do more against Nevada is Bear Alexander. His stat sheet didn’t really reflect what he did in the game. He was extremely explosive and was in the quarterback's face multiple times. You could tell on the field he was frustrated with himself and wasn’t happy with his performance. He will bounce back and have a sack or two this Saturday."

Young: "I'll go with Kyron Hudson and Brenden Rice. Don't let Hudson's first game dim expectations for what should be a breakout season for the redshirt sophomore receiver. He dropped his first target because, as he admitted, he was too excited and was already looking upfield for yards after the catch before securing the screen. He also failed to come down with a deep shot that was in his hands. But I believe the hype he received from the coaches after a strong fall camp, and more importantly I believe in his abilities. The opportunities will continue to be there for him, and the production will follow. As for Rice, I'm expecting a huge season from the big outside target. After turning his only reception in a touchdown last week, I think he gets a volume of targets in this one and goes for over 100 yards."