USC coach Clay Helton said veteran running backs Stephen Carr and Vavae Malepeai are still day-to-day and being evaluated through this week, and while he's encouraged by the progress after missing several games each with injury it's too soon to predict their availability for Saturday.

That was key factor in the decision to commit to playing freshman running back Kenan Christon the rest of the way and burning his redshirt.

"He had visited with myself, he visited with [running backs coach Mike Jinks]. He is very receptive to it, wants it," Helton said of Christon. "Basically with [Markese Stepp] still down, with two backs who are fighting to get back and having to prepare, we had to make a full-speed decision. We're going to commit for the rest of the season that he's in each and every game."

Christon had already played the maximum four games he could play and still redshirt so the decision had to be made this week.

"We've got to get our best guys on the field," offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "If we didn't have a bunch of injuries, I think he's definitely a kid we would have found a way to redshirt and just get four games out of. With the injuries, it's just tough to do with the depth issues we have there."

Jinks, meanwhile, added another factor in that decision.

"Explosiveness. We've had, what, four 50-plus [yard] plays out of the backs this year, he's got three of them -- that speaks for itself," Jinks said.

Christon has impressed this season.

The speedy freshman had a season-high 20 carries for 62 yards and 4 catches for 82 yards and 2 touchdowns Saturday in USC's 31-26 win at Arizona State, including a 58-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

Overall, Christon is now up to 5 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns and 430 combined yards through four games.

Jinks is hoping the eventual return of Carr and/or Malepeai, whenever that happens, will allow the Trojans to better maximize Christon's home-run ability. He thinks the workload he had to carry last weekend -- he hadn't received more than 16 touches in any previous game -- showed its effects in the second half when the freshman had 8 carries for 32 yards.

"Where he is right now at this stage, you go back and you really watch that game and you're able to tell he was a different player in the second half. And we knew that would probably be the case," Jinks said. "... Getting those guys back, he'll be fresher in the second half and maybe still be able to do some of those things. As that game went on and that kid got up to 15, 16 touches and had to pick up protections, you saw we had to take him out for about three series because he couldn't go anymore."

So Christon will play the rest of the season, and that means the coaches are committed to making sure he gets enough opportunities to make sacrificing his redshirt worthwhile.

Malepeai (87 carries for 406 yards and 4 TDs) had been the clear lead back for USC early in the season before the emergence of Stepp (who is out indefinitely following ankle surgery) and the decision to shut down his swelling knee and have a minor procedure on it after the Notre Dame game. He's now missed four games and indicated Tuesday he doesn't know what his status will be this week.

Meanwhile, Carr (47-266-2, 16 catches for 114 yards and 1 TD) had been the change-of-pace shifty pass-catching option out of the backfield before missing the last three games with his hamstring strain.

It will be interesting to see how Christon is utilized as those older running backs near their returns.

"He's excited about it, he wants to do it and it will be great insurance for us that we have quality depth no matter if only Stephen or Vae or both come back -- we'll be ready," Helton said. "And he's got some wrinkles in this ballgame that we'll be able to utilize his skillset for. … He's going to see productive time, he really is, and that's our commitment to him."

Here's what Christon had to say about his expected role: "I think I've been playing well, so hopefully it just plays [out] and they keep me in the rotation."

As for what Helton saw from Carr and Malepeai during practice Tuesday ...

"They looked good today and I thought it was really positive. I thought there were no setbacks, looked explosive. But we've got to see is there any flare up after this practice, how sore are they?" Helton said. "So we'll go through the week. It's pretty much day to day, but it was really positive today.'