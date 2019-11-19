USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns seemed pretty confident he'd be available for a larger role this weekend against UCLA after playing just a handful of snaps last Saturday on his sprained ankle.

What he didn't have a definitive answer on -- at least publicly -- was whether this would be his last rivalry game with the Bruins and last game in the Coliseum.

As a redshirt junior, Vaughns has a decision to make whether he returns for one more year or declares for the NFL draft. He maintains he has not yet given that much thought, though.

"I'm still focused on the season. I'm not really looking towards the end of the season or anything like that," he said Tuesday after practice. "... I was just trying to play the year. I wasn't trying to focus on any future decisions, just trying to really go out there and play this season for this season."

Vaughns has put up another strong statistical season, ranking second on the team with 62 catches for 752 yards and 5 touchdowns. The catches are a career-high while he's closing in on his previous highs in yards (809 as a sophomore in 2017) and touchdowns (6 last season).

Overall, Vaughns has 177 catches for 2,235 yards and 16 touchdowns with the Trojans. He ranks 10th in program history in receptions and 15th in receiving yards.

"He's one of the guys we will file for an evaluation. He's a fourth-year player and I think has had back-to-back good years, so it warrants looking at and discussing," coach Clay Helton said of Vaughns' NFL decision. "Just like any of the guys who are right there on the brink, I try to give all the most accurate information I can for them so they can make the best decision for themselves and their family."

Helton said he can file for feedback on up to five players and will do so for Vaughns and others after this last regular-season game.

"It usually takes two to three weeks to get that answer back and then we sit down and discuss where they're at, how the NFL views them and give them that information, discuss it, go win a bowl game and then afterwards sit down with the family and decide which direction they're going to go," Helton said.

In the meantime, Vaughns hopes to be a larger contributor this week after playing just 6 snaps as a limited rotation option Saturday at Cal. He said he knew going into that game he would have a small role and wanted to make sure his ankle was ready to go for this week.

"Tyler went about 75 percent of the practice today. He came out late. We're just going to ease him along. He gave us just a couple reps in the game last week. He does look better than he did at this point in time last week," Helton said.

Said Vaughns: "I didn't want to hurt the team by me going out there and I couldn't perform to my best ability. I just took it for what it is, my teammates went out there and they balled. … I was good to go on Saturday, but I just wanted to make sure it was 100 percent for [this] week, and I knew our receiving corps was good."

To say the least. Michael Pittman (11 catches for 180 yards and a TD), Drake London (6-111-1) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (5-85-1) handled the load just fine in that 41-17 win.

As for this week, Vaughns was asked if there would be any emotions heading into Saturday -- you know, just in case it is his last go-round in the Coliseum.

"I'm not too much focusing on anything in the future right now, I'm just trying to focus on this game," he reiterated. "I mean every game is emotional. Every game I take for what it is. I just love the game so I want to go out there and play to my best ability."