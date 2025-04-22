Tuesdays with Gorney: Checking in on the top uncommitted quarterbacks

Ryder Lyons (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

As we head into May, there are still some major quarterback decisions to be made in the 2026 class. In today’s Tuesdays With Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down the latest on all the top uncommitted quarterbacks.

The five-star quarterback from Folsom, Calif., has been super busy on the road with USC, Ole Miss, BYU, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon and back to USC, and he’s returning to Los Angeles this weekend as well. Part of that is to see his brother, Walker, and to continue his relationship with the coaching staff there. What I’m hearing is that Oregon, Michigan and BYU are the three front-runners at this point but no one is eliminated from his top list yet. Since he’s essentially a 2027 prospect because of his LDS mission, Lyons isn’t fully impacted by other quarterbacks’ decisions – such as if Jared Curtis picks Oregon over Georgia.

Jared Curtis

It’s down to Georgia and Oregon with a commitment coming on May 5. The five-star quarterback from Nashville (Tenn.) Christian is not giving up any hints on his recruitment and an argument could be made for either school. Curtis was committed to Georgia, backed off that pledge so he could go through the recruiting process with an open mind, and has now circled back to the Bulldogs. The program is exceptional, the location is great and the quarterback room should be wide open for competition. At Oregon, Curtis loves coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein (one wonders how long Stein stays if he’s up for some big-time jobs) and the opportunities in Eugene are definitely a major factor as well. This one could still go either way.

Brady Smigiel (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

After Washington took a commitment from three-star Derek Zammit over the weekend, this looks like a three-team race now with Michigan, South Carolina and UCLA as the front-runners. Smigiel is not going to rush a decision (especially after backing off an earlier Florida State pledge) so while staffs are pressing for a decision, Smigiel is going to work on his own timeline. A weekend visit to Michigan went very well and the five-star QB from Newbury Park, Calif., can see himself fitting there on and off the field. He was going to visit UCLA on Tuesday but the arrival of Nico Iamaleava has effectively eliminated the Bruins from contention. He’s also working on scheduling his South Carolina visit as the Gamecocks are balancing going hard after four-star Landon Duckworth.

Landon Duckworth

In recent days, Ole Miss has landed quarterback commitments from high three-star quarterback Rees Wise and four-star Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss. But the Rebels are still considered the frontrunner for Duckworth after multiple visits to Oxford have gone well and he’s hit it off with coach Lane Kiffin and others on staff. There could be something interesting to watch though. The four-star quarterback from Jackson, Ala., had been committed to South Carolina earlier in his recruitment and with the success of LaNorris Sellers there, Duckworth could be getting interested again. The Gamecocks are waiting on him before taking others and they’re certainly not giving up. But Ole Miss is the front-runner for now.

Bowe Bentley (Photo by Bowe Bentley/Twitter)

LSU, Georgia and Oklahoma are the three front-runners for Bentley but it’s believed that the Sooners have had the edge for a while in his recruitment. That could definitely have changed with visits to the other SEC powers recently but there is also something of a waiting game going on here. Georgia wants to see what Jared Curtis does and then make its next move. LSU is in search of a quarterback especially after losing five-star Bryce Underwood last recruiting cycle. And then Oklahoma has four-star QB Jaden O’Neal committed but Bentley could be new OC Ben Arbuckle’s guy and that remains a compelling pitch for Bentley to end up in Norman.

Luke Fahey

The four-star quarterback from Mission Viejo, Calif., is coming off a visit to Oklahoma State with Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Cal, Indiana and others involved but Stanford looks to be the leader. Fahey said he has faith in general manager Andrew Luck to find a great long-term replacement at coach. Having Luck in the building cannot hurt and some close to Fahey believe the Cardinal lead.

Brodie McWhorter