The final Rivals250 for the 2024 class has been released and like with every update Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney gives his thoughts position-by-position: Note: Players in the 2024 class who have already entered the transfer portal will be ranked as 2024 prospects and in the transfer portal considering the timing of their decisions.

QUARTERBACK

Dylan Raiola (Matt Moreno/Rivals.com)

None of the top 13 pro-style quarterbacks in the 2024 class participated in either the Under Armour All-America Game or the All-American Bowl and while No. 1 Dylan Raiola and Tennessee signee Jake Merklinger were at the Polynesian Bowl, the practices out in Hawaii were, let’s say, pretty light. It was basically impossible to make any significant changes toward the top there but I’m not sure we would have done much anyway since Raiola is special and we gave him the slightest edge over Julian Sayin, who’s already in the transfer portal, among the five-stars. Ohio State signee Air Noland stayed a five-star and he has tons of ability but I don’t love that his stats went way down from his junior to senior seasons. The debate over Florida signee DJ Lagway will probably continue for years. He’s the only five-star dual-threat quarterback and he’s a gamer, especially in his senior season when he absolutely dominated at Willis, Texas. But he struggled at times during the Under Armour week as did the other quarterbacks trying to get chemistry with receivers.

*****

RUNNING BACK

Taylor Tatum (Rivals.com)

Running back is one of the positions I had the most questions about heading into the all-star season and regretfully not much else was learned because the highest-end guys didn’t show up to any of the games. Taylor Tatum was in San Antonio later in the week but he did not participate. Jordan Marshall did no national events in his high school career although his film is fantastic. Jordan Lyle (Miami), Caden Durham (LSU) and Kevin Riley (Alabama) round out the top five but an argument for higher spots could be made for Kameron Davis, James Peoples, Quinton Martin and maybe even some others. When it comes to the running back spot in the 2024 class, there is a lot of quality talent but no one who has absolutely claimed the top spot. Unless we look at all-purpose back where Georgia signee Nate Frazier from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei came to play in San Antonio. After splitting carries with 2025 five-star Jordon Davison over the last two years, it was Frazier’s time to shine at the All-American Bowl – and his time to prove a point and Frazier did just that with impressive practices and a solid game showing.

*****

WIDE RECEIVER

Jeremiah Smith (Rivals.com)

Ohio State signee Jeremiah Smith was not moving off the No. 1 line – nationally or at the position. He was solid in San Antonio, not spectacular like he has been at many other events for years, but it would have taken an epic showing from another receiver to move Smith down the list. That move was at least discussed because five-star Ryan Williams, who was committed to Alabama and is still considering the Crimson Tide along with Auburn, Texas A&M and Texas, was outstanding at the Under Armour Game. He was the best receiver during the all-star events and was basically unstoppable during UA practices. Auburn signee Cam Coleman was excellent as well. Coleman didn’t get the separation Williams did during one-on-ones but he caught everything and the Phenix City (Ala.) Central star is so impressive physically. Coach Hugh Freeze cannot be a dynamic offensive mind without elite skill players and Coleman is definitely one of them. This could be one of the best receiver groups in many years. Clemson signee Terrance Moore boosted his stock the most after being dominant at the All-American Bowl. It was incredible at times how good he was in San Antonio. Miami signee Joshisa Trader and NC State signee Jonathan Paylor among many others flashed as well.

*****

TIGHT END

Trey’Dez Green

As has been the story with many of the position groups, a lot of the top tight ends did not participate in the all-star events but the resume for LSU signee Trey’Dez Green and Alabama signee Caleb Odom speak for themselves. Green is massive but can run and catch and has gotten more comfortable in his big frame. Odom is basically a big receiver who can split out and cause mismatch problems. I wish the coaching staff at the All-American Bowl would have used Carter Nelson’s strengths more than using him as a blocker during the week. The Nebraska signee looks the part and moves well but he needed more opportunities. We think many of those will come in Lincoln and while there is only one Brock Bowers, I can see why Georgia and other staffs made that comparison. Clemson signee Christian Bentancur was super productive during the week in San Antonio. I also think Penn State signee Luke Reynolds should have been higher than ninth at the position nationally.

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE

Jordan Seaton (Adam Friedman/Rivals.com)

I could be proven wrong over the long term but this offensive line group is not one of the stronger ones in recent years which means there aren’t clear-cut, no-doubt five-stars. But we still think Colorado signee Jordan Seaton and Texas signee Brandon Baker are the best of the bunch. Based on NFL Draft trends that offensive tackles will go in the first round, we thought Seaton and Baker were the best of the bunch. There could be some sleepers in this group: Down the road as he develops physically, South Carolinas signee Josiah Thompson will be one to watch. Once Nebraska signee Grant Brix gets around more elite competition, he could shine in the Big Ten. There are some massive offensive tackles in the class – JacQawn McRoy and Michael Uini come to mind – that will wow NFL executives as well. There are some elite offensive guards and it might be a better group at the top. I really wish Oklahoma signee Eddy Pierre-Louis would have been invited to an all-star game because we think he has five-star potential. We might regret it down the line because he’s tough, strong and can move, so he’s someone at the combine who could blow people away. Auburn signee Deandre Carter, who played left tackle at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, is expected to play offensive guard for the Tigers but he’s phenomenal as well. Oklahoma signee Eugene Brooks was terrific during the all-star events as well.

*****

DEFENSIVE LINE

Colin Simmons

At the Under Armour Game and the All-American Bowl, we saw some defensive ends that earned five-star status as this has become a position of strength in the 2024 class. At weakside defensive end, Texas signee Colin Simmons didn’t participate because of a high ankle sprain but he looks bigger than the last time we saw him and he looks like a leaner (but faster) Will Anderson. That’s a huge comp but Simmons off the edge and in coverage is electric. Miami signee Marquise Lightfoot moved up to five-star status because he was unstoppable off the edge. No one had the speed to get into their set and block him. South Carolina signee Dylan Stewart lost a lot of reps at Under Armour but he’s arguably the best-looking prospect in the entire class and we think he just needs more reps against high-end talent to catch up. Tennessee signee Jordan Ross is someone who was under five-star consideration and we might regret that one down the road. He has incredible length and burst off the line. Miami signee Booker Pickett is another one who was so productive during Under Armour week. Kansas signee Deshawn Warner also moved into the top 10 at that position and he’s a steal for the Jayhawks. At strongside defensive end, I have to admit that Missouri signee Williams Nwaneri did not dominate like I expected him to but he looks like a million bucks and probably just needs more reps against high-end competition to get his bearings. Nwaneri has all the physical tools to be the No. 1 pick down the road but he just needs to put it all together. Georgia signee Joseph Jonah-Ajonye just turned 18 in November and looks like a superstar. The coaching staff in Athens knows how to mold first-round picks along the defensive line and Jonah-Ajonye has everything needed so we moved him up to five-star status. Ohio State signee Eddrick Houston, Ole Miss signee Kamarion Franklin and Miami signee Armondo Blount round out the top of that group. No one has proven he’s a five-star on the defensive side of the ball more than Oklahoma signee David Stone who continues to deliver dominant performances time and again. That’s what I love most about him is that he’s fantastic and wants to prove he’s fantastic every time he takes the field. LSU commit Dominick McKinley is as soft-spoken as they come but he almost can’t help but dominate on the defensive line because of his size and athleticism. Miami signee Justin Scott was more athletic at the All-American Bowl than he gets credit for and he has tons of potential, too. We might really regret not bumping up Florida signee LJ McCray to five-star status because he has the size and look of a first-rounder.

*****

LINEBACKER

Justin Williams (Rivals.com)

There are three inside linebackers and no outside linebackers ranked as five-stars. I’m not crazy about that mix especially in this day and age where length, speed, running ability and athleticism are far more valued than bangers on the inside but that’s the way this class shook out. Georgia signee Justin Williams and Notre Dame signee Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa lead the way inside and while Williams looks better, Viliamu-Asa delivers on every single play from his linebacker spot and could be elite in South Bend. Florida signee Myles Graham, who got pushed late by Alabama and others, seems like he’s on a mission to right the ship in Gainesville. The question of Sammy Brown is one that has loomed over us for a long time and cannot be answered for years until we all see what he does at Clemson. He opted out of the all-star games and while we think he’s a phenomenal prospect and will have a great career with the Tigers we just weren’t ready to pull the trigger on a five-star ranking. Auburn signee Demarcus Riddick is filled with potential, loads of athleticism and has all the tools to be really special but he’s not there yet. If rankings are a projection, we might have been a little short-sighted there. Georgia signee Chris Cole is one of the best-looking linebackers in the class and if he can back that up on the field then we might’ve missed a future first-rounder there.

*****

DEFENSIVE BACK

Ellis Robinson (Rivals.com)

There was no doubt about Georgia signee Ellis Robinson as the top-ranked cornerback since he also moved up in the national rankings. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout has size so it doesn’t look like he’d be able to be so quick-twitch and move like he does but Robinson is phenomenal. If Alabama signees Jaylen Mbakwe and Zabien Brown both moved up to five-star status my argument was that Brown should be higher because he’s more technically sound, even if he’s not as elite from an athletic standpoint. The decision was made to have Mbakwe higher and he has tons of potential but Brown is also deserving of five-star recognition. Texas signee Kobe Black and Alabama signee Zavier Mincey were also under five-star consideration and both are very deserving after showing out at the Under Armour Game and All-American Bowl, respectively. Oregon signee Ify Obidegwu can also play. At safety, we entered the all-star season completely open about who should be No. 1. We left with Georgia signee KJ Bolden, who flipped late from Florida State, holding onto that top spot but Texas signee Xavier Filsaime pushed him. If the vote was completely up to me, Aaron Flowers would have been third on the list as he finished fourth behind Miami signee Zaquan Patterson.

*****

ATHLETE

Terry Bussey (Matt Moreno/Rivals.com)