Tuesdays with Gorney: Five programs that could sign the top 2023 class
Determining which team won the recruiting championship last week for the 2022 class came down to the decision of five-star safety Jacoby Mathews. If he picked Texas A&M, then the Aggies won it. If he went anywhere else, then Alabama would have earned the crown.
With that in mind for this week’s Tuesdays with Gorney, national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at five teams that could finish in the No. 1 spot in the 2023 team rankings.
*****
*****
ALABAMA
The Crimson Tide have so much going for them heading into the 2023 class it’s unbelievable. The state is loaded with elite prospects including Tony Mitchell, James Smith, Kelby Collins, Jahlil Hurley, Peter Woods, Jaquavious Russaw and others and many – if not all of them – are leaning toward the Crimson Tide right now.
There will be a national approach to recruiting as well with No. 1 receiver Brandon Inniss, five-star defensive end Jayden Wayne and others high on Alabama early. The quarterback situation should work itself out, too, with No. 1 overall player Arch Manning and high four-star QB Nico Iamaleava very serious about the Crimson Tide.
GEORGIA
Arch Manning has Georgia very high on his list, too, and the Bulldogs could hold a slight edge right now if one team even has an advantage at this point with Manning planning to wait to take visits in the spring and possibly into the fall before making a decision.
Georgia is looking much better for five-star cornerback Cormani McClain and it is right in the thick of things for No. 1 RB Justice Haynes, No. 1 outside linebacker Malik Bryant, No. 1 safety Caleb Downs, No. 1 tight end Duce Robinson, four-star QB Nico Iamaleava and many others. You get the point: Should be a fantastic recruiting class for the Dawgs.
NOTRE DAME
Notre Dame already has commitments from the second-best weakside defensive end in Keon Keeley and the third-best strongside defensive end in Brenan Vernon so the Irish are off to a great start there. Alabama is making a serious run at Keeley so that will be something to watch.
Four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett has also made his pledge to the Irish, a big early win. More names could be coming to South Bend, too, although there will be serious competition for five-star Samuel M’Pemba, top receiver Carnell Tate, four-star DT Jason Moore and others.
TEXAS
The same argument that could be made for Texas could also be made for Texas A&M since there is a ton of crossover among top 2023 prospects for both the Longhorns and the Aggies.
Five-star OL TJ Shanahan Jr. is high on the Longhorns but many other programs as well, former Texas commit four-star all-purpose back Rueben Owens II is looking at the Longhorns seriously again, and four-star cornerback Javien Toviano and many others are as well. It should be a busy recruiting cycle for both Texas and Texas A&M as the two schools battle each other for a lot of the same top prospects.
USC
Could new coach Lincoln Riley pull off a No. 1 class in his first full recruiting year with the Trojans? USC is off to a fantastic start with commitments from five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and four-star receivers Makai Lemon and Zachariah Branch.
Many other elite prospects could be joining the Trojans’ class as they’re making a run at five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, four-star tight end Duce Robinson and four-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei.