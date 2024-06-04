The new Rivals250 for the 2026 class has been released and now it’s time for Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney to break down the class position-by-position:

QUARTERBACK

Ryder Lyons (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There are two five-star quarterbacks in the class and both are from California. Ryder Lyons has dynamic ability both passing and running the football, and now USC and Oregon have emerged as the two main contenders in his recruitment. Brady Smigiel is a more traditional pocket passer but can also throw well on the run as he looked sharp at the Steve Clarkson Quarterback Retreat recently. Florida State could have the edge right now with Michigan right there in his recruitment. The question now becomes whether there is another five-star in this group. Georgia commit Jared Curtis would be the first choice and he was impressive this offseason so his development will continue to be monitored. There are a lot of talented quarterbacks in Florida as well with new Notre Dame commit Noah Grubbs along with Dia Bell and Brady Hart leading the way. Another California quarterback – Jaden O’Neal – is getting better every time we see him.

*****

RUNNING BACK

Savion Hiter (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There are no five-star running backs in the 2026 recruiting class yet and it might stay that way. The last time there were more than two running backs taken in the first round of the NFL Draft was 2018 and since that time the position value so high in the draft has plummeted. In a weak running back draft class, none were taken in the first round last April. Woodberry Forest (Va.) Woodberry Forest School’s Savion Hiter leads the way as the top four-star running back in the class but Texas running backs Tradarian Ball and Jonathan Hatton Jr. along with DeZephen Walker are close behind. Jonaz Walton definitely is one to watch moving up as well. At all-purpose back, Davian Groce has a little Ollie Gordon to his game.

*****

WIDE RECEIVER

Chris Henry Jr.

Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. is the top-ranked receiver and he looks like a No. 1 receiver – tall, long, smooth, athletic, always working to get better and elite in so many ways. But there will be others who get into the five-star discussion although the top of this group could change in the coming years. Georgia receivers Devin Carter and Aaron Gregory are the highest-ranked four-stars but Corey Sadler is a big-time playmaker in the Midwest. Henry’s teammate at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, is an elite playmaker with length as well and then there will always be surprises. Xavier McDonald of Morton, Miss., has some intriguing tape so we just need to see him more in person. Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park’s Brody Keefe is also already in the top 100 but could be moving higher over time.

*****

TIGHT END

Kaiden Prothro (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This is another strong tight end class. And while Kendre' Harrison has five-star ability and elite physical size, we need to see him more on the football field to bump him up to that highest status. There will be many tight ends who push for the top spot. Kaiden Prothro has size, length and great hands. Brock Harris is a big-bodied tight end who can separate and then use his body to shield defenders to make catches, plus he has outstanding hands. Down the list from Corbyn Fordham to Carson Sneed to Heze Kent, all of them are top-notch prospects. We should also not forget about the Midwest tight ends such as Mack Sutter and JC Anderson and we can even go to Montana for a top tight end in Matt Ludwig. It’s a loaded group with size and speed.

*****

OFFENSIVE LINE

We’re warming up to the idea that this could be an elite offensive tackle class with three five-stars now in Jackson Cantwell, Keenyi Pepe and Immanuel Iheanacho. Iheanacho is so massive and moves so well at his size it’s difficult for any defensive lineman to get around him. There could be others. Maxwell Riley is not the biggest offensive tackle out there but we actually like that because it means he’s not tapped out yet. He’s still physical and has that Midwest grind to his game but he’s also athletic and can deal with speed rushers to the outside and also get to the second level to block. Pierre Dean has surged up the rankings after a very strong offseason and we’ve loved John Turntine the last few months as well. Two other Mid-Atlantic offensive linemen are intriguing in Kevin Brown, who is definitely one of the more athletic offensive tackles in the class, and Ekene Ogboko, whose brother, Nnamdi, signed with Georgia last recruiting cycle. The two best interior guys could both be centers in Zykie Helton, who had been committed to Alabama but is now looking at the Crimson Tide and Georgia, and Grant Wise, who is a bulked-up buttkicker who gives off Jackson Powers-Johnson vibes. He was a second-round NFL Draft pick this year.

*****

DEFENSIVE LINE

There is only one five-star across the defensive line in Jahkeem Stewart, but this group has a ton of potential to add other names. A source at Texas A&M told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman that Lamar Brown could be the best lineman in the country – and he can still legitimately be a star on the offensive or defensive line. James “Tank” Carrington has power and speed, and could be what college and NFL coaches are looking for out of today’s linemen – not just guys who take up space but who penetrate the line and cause havoc. Deuce Geralds’ father played in the NFL and he has a motor, speed and power. Preston Carey is a big, tough kid who could keep climbing up the rankings. Jordan Carter has all the potential in the world and we’d love to see him at more national events. JaReylan McCoy, as he develops physically, has the length to be special.

*****

LINEBACKER

Tyler Atkinson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The linebacker position is interesting because some players – five-star Tyler Atkinson and four-star Shadarius Toodle among others – could be moving to weakside defensive end at some point. It’s not a poor reflection on them at all, it’s just where they might project over the long term. Kosi Okpala has moved up at outside linebacker and he’s going to battle West linebackers Talanoa Ili and Kenneth Goodwin for one of the top spots. Tai’Yion “Tank” King leads the way at inside linebacker and his film is some of the best linebacker film out there. He has elite playmaking skills and could be in line for a move even higher.

*****

DEFENSIVE BACK