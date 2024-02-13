Tuesdays with Gorney: Ten programs that could sign the No. 1 class in 2025
As the focus turns to the 2025 recruiting class, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at 10 teams that should compete for the No. 1 spot in the team rankings come next signing day.
*****
*****
ALABAMA
Alabama won so many team recruiting titles under former coach Nick Saban that it’s going to be nearly impossible for coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff to replicate that success. But the Crimson Tide are still arguably the biggest brand in college football and a ton of top names are already highly interested.
Could Alabama get four-star DE Zion Grady back in the class? That would be huge. But RB Alvin Henderson, OL Micah Debose and defensive prospects Jared Smith, Anthony Sacca, London Merritt and Dijon Lee, Jr., should be watched as well.
*****
GEORGIA
Big surprise – Georgia is going to have a shot to put together another phenomenal recruiting class. If everything falls the right way, this could actually be one of the best groups for the Bulldogs.
Georgia is maybe the early front-runner for five-star offensive tackle David Sanders, the No. 1 prospect in the class. UGA is working to flip five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, leads for five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin and other five-stars are on the list as well.
And then there is Zayden Walker, Alvin Henderson, Talyn Taylor, Dijon Lee, Zion Grady, Bryce Davis, Mason Short and others. The Dawgs could be loading up even more.
*****
LSU
Brian Kelly and his staff are off to a phenomenal start in the 2025 class as the Tigers are only one of two teams nationally (along with Ohio State) to have an average star ranking higher than four.
Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, five-star receiver Dakorien Moore and four-star running back Harlem Berry lead the way on offense. More big names could be coming as four-star receivers Caleb Cunningham and Naeshaun Montgomery, offensive linemen Micah DeBose and Lamont Rogers and four-star DB Chuck McDonald should all be watched.
*****
NOTRE DAME
Notre Dame is already at least halfway done with its 2025 recruiting class and is one of four programs nationally with double-digit commits leading the nation with 15 pledges. But the Irish are not totally done as they have many targets left on board with WR Talyn Taylor, DE Nathaniel Marshall, LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and LB Anthony Sacca prospects to watch.
*****
OHIO STATE
Ohio State is already loading up in the 2025 class especially in the secondary with commits from five-stars Na’eem Offord and Devin Sanchez and high four-star Blake Woodby.
The Buckeyes won’t be done anytime soon. On offense, five-star running back Jordon Davison, receivers Jaime Ffrench and Phillip Bell and defensive standouts Faheem Delane and Trey McNutt could lead this Ohio State class.
*****
OKLAHOMA
The Sooners jumped out early with 10 commits and some impressive offensive players with four-star QB Kevin Sperry, four-star WRs Elijah Thomas and Gracen Harris, offensive linemen Ryan Fodje and Ryan Fodje leading the way.
Many more big names could be coming to Norman as Oklahoma is after five-star safety Jonah Williams, five-star OL Michael Fasusi and other standout linemen such as Ty Haywood and Lamont Rogers.
*****
OREGON
Four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr., and four-star receivers Dallas Wilson and Adrian Wilson lead Oregon’s early eighth-ranked class but many more major names could be on the way. Recruits love that coach Dan Lanning turned down the Alabama job and make it blatantly clear that he’s staying in Eugene.
Five-star DJ Pickett (who could play on both sides of the ball) along with five-star OL Douglas Utu, safeties Jadyn Hudson and Faheem Delane, and four-star edge rusher Nasir Wyatt are some top targets.
*****
TEXAS
Coming off a run to the College Football Playoff with tremendous momentum going into the offseason, Texas already has five commits in the 2025 class led by high four-star quarterback KJ Lacey.
Many more elite prospects could be on the way as the Longhorns lead or are one of the top schools for OL Michael Fasusi, RB Jordon Davison, WR Andrew Marsh, WR Kaliq Lockett, DE Michael Riles, OL Ty Haywood, LB Riley Pettijohn and many others.
*****
TEXAS A&M
With the new coaching staff in place, coach Mike Elko and his staff are going to have changing lists and recruiting philosophies but two big wins have already happened in January when four-star LB Kelvion Riggins and four-star DB Deyjhon Pettaway made their pledges.
More could be on the way including a host of in-state standouts such as D.J. Sanders, Kaliq Lockett, Michael Riles, Ty Haywood, Kiotti Armstrong, Lamont Rogers and four-star QB Husan Longstreet, who was just in College Station.
*****
USC
Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis is USC’s lone commit but if the Trojans can fend off Georgia from flipping him, skill players will flock to play with arguably the best prospect in the 2025 class.
Other USC targets include OL Douglas Utu, LB Madden Faraimo, LB Noah Mikhail, DB Dijon Lee Jr., former DB pledge Anquan Fegans, four-star safety Jadyn Hudson and others.