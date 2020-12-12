TrojanSports - Two years after choosing USC over UCLA, Nick Figueroa a key for Trojans

It was two years ago this month that Nick Figueroa set up camp on the couch in his family's living room in San Bernardino for a few days trying to work through a stressful college decision between USC and UCLA. Figueroa, a JUCO defensive end out Riverside City College at the time, would ultimately choose the Trojans ... eventually. "Him trying to make his decision was probably the hardest three days of his life," his mother Jodi said later that week. But as prepares to play against the Bruins on Saturday -- for the second time, but in a much larger role this year -- Figueroa says he hasn't been reflecting much on that pivotal decision. In hindsight, it seems so clear. "I really think that things happen for a reason. I'm super happy with USC. That was like my dream school," he said in an interview with TrojanSports.com earlier this week. "... On the field and off the field, USC will prove to have changed my life in so many different ways." He's earned it. After starting his college football career as a scout team player on a 1-10 FCS-level Cal Poly San Luis Obispo team, after betting on himself to walk away from his scholarship there and head to junior college for a season, Figueroa now leads USC in tackles for loss (6.0) and sacks (3.5) as an entrenched starter on the defensive line. "I think it's made for a great story. I'm just trying to beat the odds even more and more," he said. "I'm happy with the way things have gone. I'm graduating from USC next semester -- I'm not moving on, but I'm graduating. I'll be applying to a couple of master's programs, so it's a pretty big blessing ... I'm definitely grateful for this." So how did Figueroa go from not playing for a struggling FCS team, to the JUCO gamble to playing a limited role as a rotational lineman in his debut at USC last year to ... this? Trojans defensive coordinator Todd Orlando has his theory. "Smart and tough can get you a long way in life," Orlando said of Figueroa. "When I first got here and we started going through it, but really when we started doing football, some guys that's what they are -- smart and tough. That doesn't surprise me. You guys don't have a chance to get into practices, but more importantly you don't have a chance to watch how guys go about their business. It's very professional. He goes out there through the simplest of individual drills and wants to do it better every rep. You get rewarded for things like that. It's no surprise to me that he's thriving in this package, but that's the person. "He's got talent -- a lot of people have talent -- but it's the internal talent that to me measures a person, how much success they're going to have, and he has that in bunches."

Betting on himself

Figueroa's story was an obvious one to play up this week -- not only was he coming off a memorable 3-sack performance vs. Washington State last week, it was just two years ago that he was struggling to decide his future between USC and UCLA. "I mean, I was like down to the day of, but it had to do with a lot of crazy things, but I've always been a USC kid," he says now. While he hasn't wanted to focus so much on that decision this week, he has had some deeper reflections on everything that led up to it -- walking away from his scholarship at Cal Poly (one of only three college football programs to offer him out of high school, along with Army and Hawaii), gambling on himself at Riverside CC and ultimately becoming a major JUCO success story and example of what's possible. "I try to say that to some of the guys every once in a while because I was like sitting on the scout team when I was at my other school. We were running the triple option, and we were 0-9. You’ve just got to be the same person every day. I just think good things can happen to those who work hard, and just keep on doing that," Figueroa said this week. "Self-doubt definitely creeped into my mind a little bit just because it was such an important, irreversible decision to decide to go home. A lot went into it. It was a long decision, probably over the course of the season. A lot of it had to do with coming out of high school, I had a few teammates that went to major Div. 1 programs. I saw how they worked and practiced and saw the kind of people they were. I saw I had a shot to compete at that level. Riverside had been a factory putting kids into those Div. 1 schools. ... I’m definitely glad it worked out the way it did. With situations like that, effort is the one thing you can kind of control. It proves true now. As long as you stay consistent in the things you can control, life will be good." Figueroa's football life has never been better. He had just 9 tackles and 1 sack last season while playing a limited role. He never played more than 23 snaps in a game last year (most times much less), and this year he hadn't played less than 46 in a game before most of the key defensive linemen were largely given the second half off in that blowout win over Washington State last week. A new defensive staff, a new scheme and some attrition along the line from last year have all funneled into creating this opportunity for Figueroa. But as Orlando reiterates, it starts with the impression he made as a player -- immediately and consistently -- on his new coaches. "Things were different coming in, and just the way that you were going to be evaluated on everything that you did every day," Orlando said. "... He's accountable, every rep that he does is extremely hard, he's smart, he's tough and you're just waiting on the plays to happen and most of the time they do happen. But it just goes back to the same thing. It's the internal makeup of people. Everybody that comes here, everybody in this program is talented, but there's an external talent and there's an internal talent. Some guys can have the external talent, they can run around and do all this stuff, but when things get really, really tough or it's time to bone up, some of those guys don't do that all the time. And then take the reverse of it and guys that when things get tough and game's on the line, you've got to execute at a high level in pressure situations, guys always show up. Those are the guys -- they're winners."

A game to remember