LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE

This award goes to the most exciting and dynamic player throughout the week and USC signee Zachariah Branch wins it. When he has the ball in his hands, the five-star receiver has the chance to do something really special with it. After dropping a few passes in the first practice being too cute trying to catch it one-handed, Branch focused in and looked great the rest of the week. He’s quick, he’s sudden and in one-on-one situations or in the open field, the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman makes defenders look like they’re stuck in mud.

LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE II

If Branch was the most dynamic player at the Under Armour Game then Johntay Cook was right there with him and at times was even flashier throughout his routes. The Texas signee loves to do a slow one-two step to start his route, lull the cornerback slightly and then blow by him to make a big play down the field. No receiver here plays with more confidence and pizzazz than Cook, who could break a big play at any time.

MIGHTY MITE

Dylan Edwards is listed generously at 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds but being undersized is his gift because he’s so difficult for defenders to track down or get a good hit on. He’s bigger than Deuce Vaughn but has a similar playing style. He can be used in multiple ways out of the backfield and opponents are left grasping for him as he runs by them. During one skills competition, the Colorado signee beat California state track star Rodrick Pleasant and Olympic hopeful Nyckoles Harbor in races. That’s all you need to know about Edwards.

BULL MARKET

Adepoju Adebawore

Adepoju Adebawore is already rated as the third-best weak-side defensive end in the 2023 class and No. 35 overall so he’s already highly-respected but his impressive week of practices could move him even higher - hint, hint. That is yet to be determined, especially with many more evaluations to come at the All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl, but the North Kansas City, Mo., defensive end has been really quick-twitch, tough and productive throughout the week.

MR. ADONIS

No one here looks better than Samuel M’Pemba. Maybe no one anywhere in the 2023 class. The five-star defensive end from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy looks like he’s chiseled from marble, has basically no body fat, is muscled up like no one else here and then utilizes that power to dominate during one-on-ones. The Georgia signee looks like he could play defensive end or middle linebacker and he’s also fast enough to play in space and make an impact in so many ways.

BEAST MODE

At media day, David Hicks seemed like a nice, courteous, soft-spoken young man, but when he strapped on his helmet, a trigger was switched and he became this aggressive, attacking machine who would not stop being more physical than every offensive linemen at the event. Time and time again, the Texas A&M signee outmuscled, played more physically and dismissed offensive linemen who couldn’t keep up with his strength.

BEAST MODE II

UCF is getting a special one in John Walker. The Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola defensive tackle is not nearly as sudden or powerful as Hicks but Walker wins with excellent handwork and surprising speed up the middle where he can get skinny or bull rush the offensive lineman. He was consistently one of the best defensive linemen on any team. It’s no wonder Florida tried hard to flip him but the local prospect stuck with UCF.

STICK ‘EM

There have been a lot of impressive receivers at the Under Armour Game that are deserving of this award but Oklahoma signee Jaquaize Pettaway is the winner because he’s shown the best hands throughout the week. Whether it was during drill work on slants, back-shoulder throws, lobs into the end zone and especially during one-on-one drills, Pettaway has been really impressive.

CHANGE OF PACE

This award goes to the player who could make an impact on either side of the ball and the winner is five-star Nyckoles Harbor. The track superstar is focusing more on playing tight end at the next level so he could stay lean for a hopeful run at the Olympics. But the Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll standout would maybe even be better as an edge rusher. He’s still learning the intricacies of playing offense whereas on defense his explosiveness and ability to track down the ball carrier is most special.

ROCKET ARM

There were only four quarterbacks participating all week since Malachi Nelson and Dylan Lonergan were sidelined with injuries but it was pretty clear that Oklahoma signee Jackson Arnold had the strongest arm. The ball just comes out differently from Arnold and while practice situations are not the best setting to showcase Arnold’s skills – he’s clearly a gamer – the five-star quarterback still slung it around the field better than anyone else.

MR. CONSISTENCY

JJ Kohl

From the Elite 11 this past summer to his senior season and now at the Under Armour Game, JJ Kohl has been one of the most consistent and steady passers in this class. He has such a big frame he can see over the line of scrimmage, has vision all over the field and then calmly and precisely puts the ball on the money regularly. The Iowa State signee is not going to be a flashy highlight-reel but precision passing is right in his wheelhouse.

THE COVER-UP

Malik Muhammad

There have been many high-end cornerbacks throughout the week including Florida signees Sharif Denson and Jakeem Jackson but the most consistent and polished has been Malik Muhammad. The Texas signee can run with any receiver, he can be physical at the line of scrimmage or give some cushion and then come up to make a play. While there are some taller and longer cornerbacks here, Muhammad has been the most effective at shutting down all types of receivers.

LOOKS LIKE A MILLION BUCKS

Suntarine Perkins looks and plays like an elite linebacker and in coverage he moves so well it’s hard to believe he’s doing it at 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. The Ole Miss signee has length, ranginess, athletic and playmaking ability. He’s muscled up more than it looks. Alabama tried to flip him with no luck.

