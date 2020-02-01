We have a breakdown of the newest offers that went out Saturday, the noteworthy prospects who were on campus and reaction from a number of those recruits.

Three bus loads of recruits and their families returned to the football complex around 2:30 p.m. after a visit to the Coliseum, capping a day that started around 10 a.m.

USC hosted a large group of 2021, 2022 and 2023 prospects on campus Saturday for its "TrojanMade Elite Day" event, giving the staff a chance to interact with existing, new and potential targets and dole out a few scholarship offers.

Honored And Blessed To Officially Receive My First Division 1 Offer From The University of Southern California‼️ Thank you @USCCoachHelton @CoachDrev @USC_Athletics and @SierraCanyonFB ❤️💛 #FightOn ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/FcH5NoNuBm

USC is the first school to offer Swanson, who already stands 6-foot-6 and nearly 300 pounds as a sophomore. The offer came from offensive line coach Tim Drevno as the recruits were visiting the Coliseum and it left a major impression upon him.

"I was walking around with my mom and coach Drevno came over and started talking with us. It seemed like a normal conversation at first, then he told me he rewatched my film and he wanted to officially give me my first full scholarship to play at USC. And the second he said the word 'scholarship' my mind went completely blank," Swanson told TrojanSports.com. "I honestly don’t know what happened after he told me or what I even said. Coach Helton found me and confirmed it with me and my mom. He told me he wanted me apart of the Trojan Family and to keep working hard and getting better each day. After that all of the other USC coaches kept coming up to me and congratulating me. Truly the greatest day of my life."

Swanson noted that USC being his first offer really resonates with him as he moves forward in his recruitment.

"I could benefit a lot from going to a school like that," he said.

Overall, his takeaway from the day was the family vibe the USC staff projects.

"Family is big at USC and something they take pride in and believe in, and that’s really important to me," Swanson said.

