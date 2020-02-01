Reactions and new offers from USC's TrojanMade Elite Day
USC hosted a large group of 2021, 2022 and 2023 prospects on campus Saturday for its "TrojanMade Elite Day" event, giving the staff a chance to interact with existing, new and potential targets and dole out a few scholarship offers.
Three bus loads of recruits and their families returned to the football complex around 2:30 p.m. after a visit to the Coliseum, capping a day that started around 10 a.m.
We have a breakdown of the newest offers that went out Saturday, the noteworthy prospects who were on campus and reaction from a number of those recruits.
Notable visitors
-2021 4-star QB commit Jake Garcia (La Habra HS)
-2021 4-star QB Miller Moss (Bishop Alemany HS)
-2021 4-star CB Jaylin Davies (Mater Dei HS)
-2021 4-star OLB Raesjon Davis (Mater Dei HS) **Committed to LSU
-2021 4-star ATH Seven McGee (Corona Centennial HS) **Committed to Oregon
-2021 3-star ATH Devin Kirkwood (Gardena Serra HS)
-2021 3-star DT Braezhon Ross (Desert Pines HS/Las Vegas, Nev.)
-2021 3-star APB Marceese Yetts (Mater Dei HS)
-2021 3-star ATH Jaylin Smith (Bishop Alemany HS)
-2021 3-star TE Gunnar Helm (Cheery Creek HS/Greenwood Village, Colo.)
-2022 QB Maalik Murphy (Gardena Serra HS)
-2022 S Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS)
-2022 APB Raleek Brown (Mater Dei HS)
-2022 DT Dejon Roney (Etiwanda HS)
New offers
-2022 OT Kenji Swanson (Sierra Canyon HS)
Honored And Blessed To Officially Receive My First Division 1 Offer From The University of Southern California‼️ Thank you @USCCoachHelton @CoachDrev @USC_Athletics and @SierraCanyonFB ❤️💛 #FightOn ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/FcH5NoNuBm— Kenji Swanson (@KenjiSwanson) February 1, 2020
USC is the first school to offer Swanson, who already stands 6-foot-6 and nearly 300 pounds as a sophomore. The offer came from offensive line coach Tim Drevno as the recruits were visiting the Coliseum and it left a major impression upon him.
"I was walking around with my mom and coach Drevno came over and started talking with us. It seemed like a normal conversation at first, then he told me he rewatched my film and he wanted to officially give me my first full scholarship to play at USC. And the second he said the word 'scholarship' my mind went completely blank," Swanson told TrojanSports.com. "I honestly don’t know what happened after he told me or what I even said. Coach Helton found me and confirmed it with me and my mom. He told me he wanted me apart of the Trojan Family and to keep working hard and getting better each day. After that all of the other USC coaches kept coming up to me and congratulating me. Truly the greatest day of my life."
Swanson noted that USC being his first offer really resonates with him as he moves forward in his recruitment.
"I could benefit a lot from going to a school like that," he said.
Overall, his takeaway from the day was the family vibe the USC staff projects.
"Family is big at USC and something they take pride in and believe in, and that’s really important to me," Swanson said.
-2022 WR/TE Keyan Burnett (Servite HS)
What a morning, I am honored and blessed to have received an offer from The University of Southern California!! Thank you @coach_jdbaker. @USCCoachHelton @kearycolbert @CoachTThom @GregBiggins @RyanWrightRNG @K12Elite @Scott_Schrader @uscfootball @coachkeith_1k @Chesterburnett pic.twitter.com/qKAeviYjOg— Keyan Burnett (@keyan_burnett) February 1, 2020
Burnett is up to nine offers, including seven Pac-12 programs with the addition of the USC offer Saturday, which came after he spoke with new tight ends coach John David Baker, wide receivers coach Keary Colbert and head coach Clay Helton.
"I was totally caught off guard," he said. "It meant a lot. 'SC is a very prestigious school. Especially growing up here in Southern California and watching them all my childhood it’s special to receive an offer like this one."
He noted that he talked briefly with Baker about USC's plans for the tight ends, but he also talked with Colbert and isn't sure if USC views him more as a wide receiver or a tight end. Either way, he came away with a good impression Saturday.
"There is a passion for football at 'SC. The energy is very high and I felt that. The Colosseum was very impressive. The history of the program and the focus on the player development means a lot to me."
As of now, Burnett said his recruitment remains wide open as he's still so early in the process.
"I do not have any favorites at this time," he said. "My family and I want to take our time and learn as much as we can about every opportunity in my future."
