USC has added a home game with UNLV to the 2027 football schedule, it announced Friday.

The Trojans will host the Rebels on Sept. 4, 2027, in the Coliseum.

It will be the third meeting between the schools, with USC most recently beating UNLV, 43-21, in 2018.

This is the first non-conference game announced for 2027 -- which will be the Trojans' fourth season in the Big Ten.