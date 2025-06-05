USC adds more shooting in signing Dartmouth transfer Ryan Cornish

USC basketball coach Eric Musselman had already done an impressive job rebuilding the Trojans' roster almost from scratch, with just one returning player in Terrance Williams II leftover after the annual transfer portal exodus, but he added one more extra piece Wednesday.

USC announced the signing of Dartmouth transfer guard Ryan Cornish, who averaged 17.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season while shooting a career-best 37.2 percent from 3-point range (54 of 145).

He had seven 20-point games, including 28 vs. Yale and Cornell and 25 vs. Brown. He had a season-high 6 3-pointers on 11 attempts in that game vs. Yale.