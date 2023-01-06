The full scope of USC's running back unit for 2023 won't be clear until all the dust settles on transfer portal season, but the Trojans felt the need to add some experienced help at the position and landed South Carolina transfer MarShawn Lloyd on Friday.

Lloyd, who is listed at 5-foot-9, 212 pounds, rushed for 573 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 9 touchdowns this past season while also catching 18 passes for 176 yards and 2 scores.

Most of his 2022 production came in a four-game stretch in the middle of the season as he reeled off 15 carries for 169 yards and 3 TDs vs. Charlotte, 11 carries for 80 yards and a TD (plus a receiving TD) vs. South Carolina State, 22 carries for 110 yards and a TD vs. Kentucky and 18 carries for 92 yards and 2 TDs vs. Texas A&M.

Lloyd was a five-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class out of DeMatha High School in the Washington, D.C., area. He was ranked the No. 4 RB and No. 33 overall national prospect in that class.