USC adds UCF transfer CB Chasen Johnson

While USC has lost more than a dozen players to the transfer portal so far, like many programs around the country, the Trojans added their first transfer pickup of this cycle Thursday.

Cornerback Chasen Johnson, who just finished his true freshman season this year at UCF, announced his USC commitment on social media.

It’s a start to addressing one of USC’s biggest needs — if not the biggest need — as the Trojans return no experience at cornerback with starters Jaylin Smith and Jacobe Covington, starting nickel Greedy Vance Jr. and top reserves John Humphrey and DeCarlos Nicholson all out of eligibility.

The secondary as a whole is in need of a full rebuild as both starting safeties could be gone as well, if Kamari Ramsey opts for the NFL draft, while fellow starter Akili Arnold and reserve Bryson Shaw are out of eligibility so USC needs to add a number of defensive backs.